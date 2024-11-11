Politics

Beleaguered NY Jets Brace for Another Setback as Owner Eyes Trump Admin Post

The New York Jets are reportedly making plans in case they lose owner Woody Johnson to Donald Trump–again.

Matt Young
Matt Young 

Night Editor

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.
Shaun Brooks/Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

The New York Jets are preparing for yet another complication after a rough few years after rumors that its owner, Woody Johnson, may move into an ambassador role in the upcoming Trump Administration.

Johnson served as Ambassador to the United Kingdom during Trump’s first term, and while nothing has been confirmed, NFL.com reports “key NFL officials believe it will happen and the team has the formula in the event it does.”

More details on that “formula” were not revealed, though unnamed sources said they believed Johnson would likely take up a role if offered by Trump given how much he enjoyed it the last time around.

The news is an unwelcome surprise for Jets fans, who have endured a rough few years of late.

Last year, the team suffered heartbreak in the first drive of the first game of the regular season when marquee quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn achilles tendon—which took him out for the rest of the season.

The team proceeded to go 7-10 and miss the playoffs, ending what was supposed to be a promising run for the team.

A slow start in 2024 also culminated when the team fired coach Robert Saleh last month after just five games. Johnson said he hoped the move would provide a spark, though the team continues to struggle and currently sits at 3-7.

