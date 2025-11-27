Winner of National Dog Show Announced
Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, won the Best in Show title at the 2025 National Dog Show on Nov. 27 and will be going home with a victory on Thanksgiving Day. Charlie Olvis, one of the competition’s judges, praised the six-year-old pooch’s performance, saying she “didn’t put a foot down wrong” and was in “drop-dead gorgeous condition.” Soleil was competing with six other dogs for the top prize, and a total of approximately 2,000 dogs participated in the competition. She took the crown from last year’s winner, Vito the Pug. “I knew that this would be a fierce, intense competition. Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the dog’s handler, Daniel Martin. “She’s a winner,” he added. The runner-up prize at the 24th National Dog Show went to George, the American Foxhound. The show aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. NBC has been televising the event since 2002.