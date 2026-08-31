Trump Envoy Scolded for Social Media ‘Provocation’

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has scolded U.S. Ambassador Bill White for his social media digs at government officials. The Trump ally took to Instagram last week to take a jab at Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, using an AI-generated image of him and writing, “Who’s the biggest LOSER in Belgium?” The post appeared to be a response to the health minister’s push for stricter warning labels on alcohol products. White had also fallen afoul of Belgian officials back in February, when he accused the country’s government of antisemitism for investigating Jewish circumcisions. A spokesperson for Prévot told POLITICO that the foreign minister told White in a meeting that public comments “personally targeting Belgian officials … cannot be tolerated,” and “any further provocation would be counterproductive and could lead to an unnecessary escalation in our relations.” White, in a statement on X, confirmed the meeting and promised to “refrain from making derogatory statements targeting Belgian officials.”