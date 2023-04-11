CHEAT SHEET
Drone Smashes Into Airport in Russia
A drone crashed into an airport in Russia on Tuesday, according to state media. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit the Belgorod airport located around 20 miles from the border with Ukraine. A source in Russia’s emergency services said the “airport fence was slightly damaged,” and that preliminary investigations indicated there were no casualties. Several Telegram channels suggested the drone was carrying an explosive device, but this detail was not mentioned by state media. The airport has been closed to civilian air traffic since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February last year, with the surrounding area hit by missiles and other attacks ever since.