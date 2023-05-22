Pro-Ukraine Russian Volunteers Claim to Seize Territory in Russia
FIGHTING BACK
A group of pro-Ukrainian Russian volunteers on Monday claimed to have stormed into Russia and “completely liberated” a border town. A group calling itself Liberty of Russia Legion claimed on Telegram that it had crossed the border and liberated Kozinka in Russia’s Belgorod Region. It said that its forward units had even pushed further east into the town of Graivoron. “We are Russians, like you,” the group said in a video. “We are people like you. We want our children to grow up in peace. It is time to put an end to the dictatorship of the Kremlin.” Ukraine’s military confirmed that the incursion into Belgorod had taken place, with Defense Ministry spokesman Andrii Yusov saying that the Russian partisans had acted to help establish a “security zone in the border regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the situation. “Work is underway to squeeze them out of Russian territory and destroy this sabotage group,” Peskov said, adding that he believed that the operation was intended as a distraction for Ukraine’s alleged loss of Bakhmut.