Belichick Might Return to Coaching With Jacksonville Jaguars Next Year

Trump's Latest 'Endorsement' Grift Targets Rock Music Fans
Published 11.20.24 6:39PM EST 
Outgoing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning
The president-elect continues to cash in on his name.

President-elect Donald Trump has now slapped his name on a “limited edition” collection of guitars for his staunch MAGA supporters who would also happen to be music fans, he announced in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. “Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!” he urged. The “American Eagle Series” guitars retail at $1,500 for electric and $1,250 for acoustic versions, with the Trump Guitar website promising that all in stock guitars will arrive in time for Christmas. The guitars hand-signed by the president-elect himself retail for $10,000, with only 275 versions available. In addition to being inlaid with Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” phrase, the guitars come in a variety of colors, black, yellow, and red, and an American Eagle and flag design. The instruments also feature a 45 on the headstock, “signifying President Donald J. Trump’s historic term as President.”

There's a New Name in the Race for Trump's Treasury Secretary: Report
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.24 5:44PM EST 
Bill Hagerty
Donald Trump is reportedly considering Sen. Bill Hagerty to be his Treasury secretary.

A new name has reportedly entered the race for Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. The president-elect is taking a look at Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, formerly a private equity investor and Trump’s previous ambassador to Japan, according to Axios. He resigned his previous position in Trump’s administration to make a run at the Senate—winning the tight Republican primary race on the back of an endorsement from his former boss. “Respected, loyal, and great on TV—the total Trump package,” a Republican source told Axios of Hagerty, who has close ties to Wall Street. Trump enjoyed spending time with the senator while he visited Mar-a-Lago this week, the publication reported. He also joined Trump at Tuesday’s launch of Elon Musk’s Starship rocket in Texas. Hagerty joins former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo CEO Marc Rowan—who will meet with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago this week—as one of three purported finalists for the role. In addition to his Wall Street ties, Hagerty appears to have the backing of the online crypto community. The senator said in July that Bitcoin would “thrive” under Trump. #BitcoinBill trended on X today, while a slew of memes endorsing Hagerty made the rounds, including some that depicted him as Batman.

Read it at Axios

Voice of Beloved 'Simpsons' Character Quits After 35 Years
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.20.24 5:36PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 4:41PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Bart Simpson, Mike Scully, Homer Simpson, Nancy Cartwright, Pamela Hayden, Stephanie Gillis, Lisa Simpson, Marge Simpson and Maggie Simpson visit The Empire State Building to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons" at The Empire State Building on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
NOAM GALAI/Getty Images

As The Simpsons airs its 36th season, one of its mainstays is stepping away. Pamela Hayden, the voice of Bart Simpson’s best friend Milhouse Van Houten, as well as bully Jimbo Jones, Ned Flanders’ son Rod, and Chief Wiggum’s wife Sarah, announced her retirement, according to Variety. Hayden has worked on The Simpsons since its very first episode in 1989. “People are always saying what a nerd he is. But one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy,” Hayden said in a video uploaded to YouTube to announce her retirement, where she called her gig on the show “the best job in the world.” According to Variety, Fox will now begin the casting process to find new voices for her characters. Hayden’s final voice performance will be in the upcoming episode “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” airing Nov. 24.

Belichick Might Return to Coaching With Jacksonville Jaguars Next Year

Published 11.20.24 6:24PM EST 
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick is rumored to be considering the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bill Belichick, one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, might be eyeing a comeback next year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to chatter from football insiders. Belichick is preparing to return to a head coaching job in 2025, sources told The Athletic last Saturday. Rumors about his return have been circulating for months, and several teams have been floated as possible fits for the storied coach. The rumors that he might head to Jacksonville ramped up after the Jaguars suffered their worst defeat in franchise history on Sunday, losing to the Detroit Lions 52-6. “Belichick certainly has his eye on this Jacksonville opening,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said on the most recent episode of the sports publication’s Scoop City podcast. According to a column written by the host last weekend, Belichick’s desire for control over his team might rule out some of the other franchises searching for a new head coach, such as the Dallas Cowboys. On Tuesday, Russini said the Jaguars have “tons of respect” for the ex-New England coach—despite the fact that he has no immediate ties to Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. “But when you think about what they’re looking for and what they need there, it starts to make sense,” the host said.

Trump Team Scoops Michael Wolff's New Book
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.20.24 2:42PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 1:48PM EST 
Michael Wolff on the NBC News morning show Today.
Michael Wolff on the NBC News morning show Today.

Donald Trump’s camp issued a blanket rebuke of all inquiries made by author Michael Wolff, incidentally revealing that the writer was working on a new book about the incoming president. In a Wednesday statement, the team said the best-selling author of Fire and Fury, which chronicled Trump’s first administration, “reached out to a number of administration officials for his next work of “fiction.” They added, “He is a known peddler of fake news who routinely concocts situations, conversations, and conclusions that never happened.” In a preemptive strike against his next project, the camp said it has decided “not to respond to his bad faith inquiries, and we encourage others to completely disregard whatever nonsense he eventually publishes.” Wolff has not officially announced the subject of his next book, but there have been clues. In an interview with the Daily Beast, he shared that he has more than 100 hours of recorded conversation with the late Jeffrey Epstein, with the convicted sex offender mentioning Trump in several excerpts of the recordings. The Beast has reached out to Wolff for comment.

'Seinfeld's' Newman Says Dramatic Weight Loss Hurt His Career
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.20.24 1:51PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 1:18PM EST 
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Wayne Knight speaks on stage during a panel at FAN EXPO Chicago 2024 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 18, 2024 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight told TMZ that since he’s lost over 100 pounds, his acting career has taken a nose dive. The actor, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s nemesis Newman, explained, “It takes time for people to accept you as you are and they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat.” He’s not letting it get him down, however, adding, “You just have to accept the fact that you can’t sell something that you’re not.” As for how he lost the weight, Knight said he tried “everything that anyone could ever try from therapy to drugs to surgery to radiation to being taken by aliens.” One of the things finally worked, Knight said, though he “doesn’t know” which one. “I lose 10, I gain 50, I lose 100, I gain 12,” he said of his weight loss journey. From his role in 1993’s Jurassic Park to now, he’s lost “about 110 pounds.” Though it’s affected his career in a “bad way,” he said, he still has faith that Hollywood will “give an old skinny guy a shot.”

HBO Stands By J.K. Rowling for 'Harry Potter' Reboot Despite Anti-Trans Statements
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.24 5:32PM EST 
cheats/2016/08/17/rowling-to-release-3-new-potter-books/140611-jk-rowling-cheat_ifyavc
Ben Pruchnie/Getty

HBO doubled down on the involvement of J.K. Rowling in its Harry Potter reboot series, despite the long-running controversy over Rowling’s anti-transgender views. “J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the company said in a statement Nov. 12. “We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement.” HBO’s position is a departure from the carefully worded statement its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, initially offered when Rowling first spoke about trans issues in 2020 to immense backlash. “Fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company,” the company said at the time. Stars of the original franchise, like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, also released statements in support of trans rights. Since 2020, Rowling’s anti-trans ideology has become the core of her online presence. Variety found that Rowling posted or reposted anti-trans content more than 200 times since September, compared to eight posts about Harry Potter in the same time period. Now, under new leadership, Warner Bros. Discovery apparently doesn’t feel the need to distance themselves from Rowling. “We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to the power of friendship, resolve and acceptance,” the statement said.

Killer Mom Susan Smith Bursts Into Tears as She's Denied Parole
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.20.24 3:17PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 3:14PM EST 
Susan Smith
Law&Crime Network

Susan Smith, who admitted to drowning her two young sons 30 years ago, was denied parole on Wednesday after she sobbed and begged to be let free from prison. “I know that what I did was horrible. And I would give anything if I could go back and change it,” an emotional Smith said, speaking in front of the parole board on Zoom for the first time. “I love Michael and Alex with all my heart.” On Oct. 25, 1994, then 23-year-old Smith put her 3-year-old son Michael and 14-month-old son Alexander into her car and let it roll into a lake. She then told police a Black man carjacked her and kidnapped the children. But when the police confronted her, she admitted to the murders. “I am a Christian and God is a big part of my life. And I know he has forgiven me,” Smith, now 53, said. Smith’s ex-husband, David Smith, asked the board to deny her parole. “This wasn’t a tragic mistake. ... She purposely meant to end their life,” he said. “I’ve never felt any remorse from her for it.” Smith, currently serving life in prison, will now be eligible for parole every two years.

Lara Trump Follows Ivanka in Hawking Her Own Clothing Line
Dan Ladden-Hall 

Breaking News Editor

Updated 11.20.24 10:55AM EST 
Published 11.20.24 10:42AM EST 
Lara Trump is launching her own clothing line.
Lara Trump is launching her own clothing line.

For those worried that there just isn’t enough Trump-branded merch on the market, fear not: Lara Trump is launching her own clothing line. “The LT Brand by Lara Trump Collection isn’t just activewear—it’s a celebration of strength, resilience, and patriotism,” the president-elect’s daughter-in-law wrote in a promotional Instagram post Tuesday. She added that the brand will support “American workers and factories” as the clothes will be “handcrafted in the USA because I believe in bringing jobs back home and making a difference where it matters most.” Lara, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee and wife of Donald Trump’s son Eric, isn’t the first family member to launch their own line of clothing. Ivanka Trump had her own namesake fashion brand, but announced in 2018 that she would be shutting it down to focus on her work in Washington as part of her father’s first administration. Lara, on the other hand, appears to be starting her fashion brand as she’s being seriously discussed as a potential replacement for Marco Rubio—who Trump has tapped as his secretary of state—in the United States Senate.

Trump Team Shopping for Potential Pete Hegseth Replacements: Report
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.19.24 11:16PM EST 
Pete Hegseth
Fox News host and National Guard veteran Pete Hegseth was nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of Defense.

Members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team are reportedly preparing a list of alternative candidates for Secretary of Defense in case Trump decides to drop Pete Hegseth, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday, citing two anonymous insiders. Trump’s inner circle are reportedly frustrated with Hegseth after allegations of sexual assault came to light just days after his nomination was announced. Despite the report, Trump has given no indication he intends to withdraw Hegseth’s nomination. “People are upset about the distraction,” one of the sources told the magazine. “The general feeling is Pete hasn’t been honest.” Police in Monterey, California confirmed that Hegseth was investigated for an alleged sexual assault in 2017. Hegseth has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, and the Fox News host was not charged after the 2017 incident. It’s not the first time officials on the transition team have expressed doubt over the nominee. Another source told The Washington Post on Friday that Hegseth “hadn’t been properly vetted” and they were worried more things could come to light in the future.

