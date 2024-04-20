Bella and Gigi Hadid’s Dad Allegedly Sent Racist Messages to Pro-Israel Congressman
‘SLAVE TO WHITES’
New York Rep. Ritchie Torres says he has been bombarded with dozens of racist messages over the past few months from real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, the father of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, because of his support for Israel. “You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” Hadid, 75, reportedly told Torres in an Instagram message sent from his verified account, according to the New York Post. He went on to say the Congressman was a “slave to whites.” Torres, who made history in 2021 when he became the first openly gay African American in Congress, said he was disturbed that Hadid “felt so at ease demonizing and dehumanizing a black Member of Congress.” “Whether it is dehumanizing me as worse than the rats of the NYC sewage system or telling me to dress like the KKK to ‘hide that gray colored face of yours,’ Mr. Hadid has hurled just about every racist insult at me short of calling me the N-word,” Torres said. Hadid, who was born in Palestine, has not responded to the report. His supermodel daughters have been very vocal in their support for Palestine in the war with Israel.