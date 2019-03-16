Bellagio Casino Heist: Man Shot After Allegedly Trying To Rob Poker Cage

Read it at CNN
An armed man was shot Friday night after allegedly robbing a poker cage at the Bellagio Casino in Las Vegas, according to CNN. The man went into the bustling casino about 9:45 p.m. and then demanded money from a caged poker area, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officials reportedly said. After his brazen caper, the man fled and tried to steal a car that had just arrived in Bellagio’s valet lot. Four officers confronted him. The man opened fire and hit one of the officers in the vest. Another officer shot back, striking the man, cops claim. The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.