You Don't Need a Fancy Machine to Make Strong, Flavorful Espresso—Try This Italian-Style Moka Pot Instead

Coffee lovers have opinions as strong as the beverage itself when it comes to how to make the best cup of espresso. After spending a few weeks in Italy, I’m convinced there’s no better way than the traditional, stove-top Moka pots found in every Italian home. And luckily, they cost just slightly more than $20—a refreshing break from high-tech, pricey machines – and have none of the environmental hazards of disposable pods. My preferred pick is made by NY-based brand, Bellemain (with all due respect to the Italian innovator buried in an urn based on his coffee pot’s design).

It’s the simplest of gadgets, with little to break or replace. You add filtered water, then finely ground (make sure it’s very fine) dark espresso roast– screw the top on and brew on any stovetop. Your espresso’s ready as soon as the water boils, unlike a French press. Follow these steps (and crucially: no soap when rinsing the pot)–and you too can experience the deep, dark espresso that bulky machines could only hope to produce.

Bellemain Stovetop Espresso Maker Moka Pot Buy at Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

My kitchen smells like an Italian cafe in the morning, and guests are always appreciative of the perceived labor that went into their cups. The full flavor profile of the beans comes though, though a dash of oat milk completes the daily ritual for me. As they say in Italy, mi piace (I like)!

This espresso maker is available in classic silver, red, white, or black, and in sizes from three cups to 12 (just be aware that one cup = two ounces, so my one morning cup is more like three). Size up when purchasing, if you don’t want a mini version. If your espresso isn’t complete without frothy milk, add this frother for a perfect cappuccino or latte. Reviews say it works well with non-dairy milk, like almond, and is easy to take camping (glamping, apparently). While I don’t get to Italy often, this delizioso espresso transports me back, no matter where I am.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.