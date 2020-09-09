Has the Bedroom Gotten Boring in Quarantine? This Company Can Help
OH YES
If you’ve been tackling self care with face lotions, smoothie bowls, and long baths, it’s time to take it to the next level. BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique) is a made-by-women company with a no-shame approach to sex toys. Whether you’re looking for something for just you, both of you, or more of you, it all ships in discreet packaging with discreet billing information (cause what happens in your bedroom is no one’s business but yours).
From classics like the Magic Wand to tech-forward designs like these connected devices for long distance couples, you're covered. Right now, you can fill up your bedside drawer with more for less: BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique) is giving away its best-selling Satisfyer Pro 2 (a $59 toy with over a thousand positive reviews) for free with purchases of $79+. Use code SATISFY to redeem (and claim free shipping).
For you: the Dea by Bellesa is sleekly designed, fully waterproof and submersible (bath time!), and offers internal and external stimulation.
Dea by Bellesa
For you both: the Halo by Bellesa is perfect for couples, and is a newbie-friendly way to add new sensation to your bedroom time.
Halo by Bellesa
