British Woman Belly Mujinga Dies After Man Who Claimed He Had Coronavirus Spat on Her at Work
A British woman who worked in a ticket office in a London train station has died after a man who claimed to be infected with the novel coronavirus spat on her while she was on duty. The Guardian reports that Belly Mujinga, 47, was working at Victoria station in March when a member of the public who said he had COVID-19 spat and coughed at her and one of her colleagues. Both women were sickened by the virus within days of the incident. Mujinga, who had underlying respiratory problems, was admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator—but lost her life on April 5, according to her trade union. The TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, said Mujinga’s death was one of thousands of “family tragedies where children have had their parents taken away from them.” He added: “Rather than talking about easing the lockdown, the government must first ensure the right precautions and protections have been taken so more lives are not lost.”