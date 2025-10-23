Beloved ’80s Rock Star Announces First Tour in Years
NEVER SAY GOODBYE
Bon Jovi is heading out on tour for the first time in four years following lead singer Jon Bon Jovi’s 2022 vocal surgery. The band announced a seven-date Forever Tour that consists of three stops in Edinburgh, Dublin and London and four nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next July. During a livestream announcing the tour, the band played several songs, including “Legendary,” “Red, White and New Jersey” and “It’s My Life.” Bon Jovi himself also discussed the upcoming Legendary Edition of their sixteenth studio album, Forever, which features collaborations with 13 artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll and Avril Lavigne. It will be released on Friday. The Bon Jovi frontman underwent surgery on his vocal cords in 2022, a procedure featured in the documenary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The singer said that he was “deeply grateful” to be able to sing again, describing heading back out on tour as the moment the band has been waiting for. Tickets for the Forever Tour go on sale Friday, Oct. 31.