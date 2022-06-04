Read it at Arizona Republic
Christopher Hoopes has been charged with two felonies after the recent death of his wife, per the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Colleen Hoopes, a dancer for Ballet Arizona in Phoenix, was shot dead by her husband on May 24. Now, Christopher faces charges for second-degree murder and unlawful discharge of a weapon. “The victim in this case was an extremely talented dancer, beloved by her community,” said interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a statement. Christopher claims he woke up “startled” and fired his gun twice, only realizing the victim was his wife after he pulled the trigger. A trial will begin later this year on Oct. 27.