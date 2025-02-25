Beloved Craft Store to Shutter All of Its 800 Locations

It’s tough to recreate that café-quality coffee experience at home. Some machines can imitate the feeling, but fall short of matching it—until now.

The L’OR BARISTA uses high-pressure brewing to make café-quality coffee and espresso that’s topped with a delicate layer of velvety crema—L’OR’s gold seal of quality. Just pop in one of L’OR’s capsules or one from other well-known brands, and the BARISTA will automatically detect the size and adjust to brew the perfect cup every time. From 1.4 oz to 12 oz, you can brew six different sizes of your favorite hot, cold, or specialty beverages. Plus, the BARISTA has a large 40 oz water tank (less time refilling) and heats up in under 30 seconds.

With all these features, you’re probably expecting a monster of a machine. However, the BARISTA is quite the opposite. It only takes up about as much space as a laptop, saving you priceless real estate on your countertop. It’s also a pleasure to look at, made with European craftsmanship, and available in a variety of colors and finishes.

L'OR Barista Coffee & Espresso System Buy At LORcoffee.com $ 200 Free Shipping

