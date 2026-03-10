Beloved Disney Character to Get Live-Action Spin-Off
A live-action series focused on Peter Pan’s favorite sidekick, Tinker Bell, is reportedly in the works at Disney+, with Deadline reporting that the streamer is now developing Tink. The project was first announced as a live-action romantic comedy with Elizabeth Banks in 2010, and later, Reese Witherspoon was reportedly attached to star in a live-action film called Tink that never materialized. The project, which is considered high priority by the studio, is being developed by former Friday Night Lights writers Liz Heldens and Bridget Carpenter. Former President and Chief Creative Officer at Disney Branded Television Gary Marsh is executive producing the series. The character of Tinker Bell was first introduced in J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan, and first appeared in a Disney production in the 1953 animated film Peter Pan. Other Disney productions she has been featured in include 1991’s Hook, where she was played by Julia Roberts, and 2023’s Peter Pan & Wendy, where she was played by Yara Shahidi.