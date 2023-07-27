Beloved Florida Manatee Died of ‘High Intensity Sex’ With His Brother
R.I.P.
A manatee at Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium that was found dead earlier this year died of injuries caused by “high intensity sex” with his brother, officials revealed in a new report. The 38-year-old manatee, named Hugh, was found unresponsive in late April after staff reported observing an increase in “sexual behavior” between Hugh and his older brother Buffett. After Buffett was seen “penetrating” the younger manatee, Hugh was “seen unresponsive at the bottom of the pool. It was confirmed that he had passed,” ABC7 quoted a report by the United States Department of Agriculture as saying. It was later determined that Hugh had suffered a fatal tear in his colon as a result of the sexual activity. After Hugh’s death, the aquarium noted that it was the first time “such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees.”