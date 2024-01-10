Beloved Fruit Stripe Gum Discontinued After Half a Century

Read it at Food & Wine
Nostalgia was not enough to save Fruit Stripe gum. The manufacturer, Ferrara, is discontinuing the brand more than 50 years after it was launched, Food & Wine reports. “The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly, and we considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns,” the company said in a statement. Just a couple of years ago, the gum and its zebra mascot Yipes made something of a comeback, with a spike in sales and the introduction of gummies.