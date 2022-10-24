Beloved Funnyman Leslie Jordan Dead After Hollywood Car Crash

Leslie Jordan, a beloved actor and comedian, was killed in a crash Monday morning after he drove into the side of a building in Hollywood.

Jordan suffered from a medical emergency before crashing his BMW into the building, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. He was 67.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent, in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

Los Angeles police confirmed to The Daily Beast that a crash occurred at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romain Street, which is near the actor’s West Hollywood home, around 9:30 a.m. local time. The driver died at the scene, they said.

Jordan reached stardom through his performances on TV shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, and American Horror Story. More recently, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, native won over countless hearts during the pandemic, when he posted silly TikTok videos of himself to his 5 million followers.

Riding on the heels of his TikTok stardom, the comedian appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve 2021 countdown to ring in 2022 with a national audience.

Even in his final days, Jordan was still being his usual silly self—laughing, smiling, and singing in a video posted to his Instagram page.

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being,” Shaul said of his client. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”