Beloved Meteorologist Killed in Plane Crash
TV PERSONALITY GONE
A meteorologist in Idaho died in a tragic plane crash on Tuesday. Roland Steadham, 67, with KBOI, a CBS affiliate in Boise, was aboard a plane with one other person that crashed on the Payette River near Emmett, the station announced in a statement. “For the past decade, Roland Steadham guided people through storm after storm in Idaho. He loved to study the weather and shared it with people across Idaho,” it read. “Roland’s excitement for the weather was contagious. He helped forecast in cities coast to coast, but fortunately, he made the Boise area his home. Roland trained countless Meteorologists who continue to inform the public across the country.” Outside of work, Steadham was “widely respected as an accomplished pilot,” according to the station. “Roland operated a small aircraft out of Emmett. It was a hobby he enjoyed and often would share stories about local pilots and their accomplishments.” He is survived by his wife, Erin, and six children and grandchildren.