Beloved Anchor Who Interviewed 2 Presidents Dies at 75

Apartment Building of Top ‘New York Times’ Editor Vandalized
TARGETED
Vandals have splattered red paint and written messages outside the apartment building of Joseph Kahn, executive editor of the New York Times. The NYPD responded to a call reporting graffiti around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving at the building in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, officers “observed paint on the front steps and doors of the above location.” The blood-colored paint was splattered on the stoop and banisters in front of the building, and a message was written in black on the ground: “Joe Kahn Lies Gaza Dies.” A spokesperson for the newspaper told NBC News that “people are free to disagree with The New York Times reporting, but vandalism and targeting of individuals and their families crosses a line and we will work with authorities to address it.” The incident is the second time in the past month that the paper has been in the news, rather than reporting it: On July 30, the Times’ headquarters was hit with spray paint and the message “NYT lies Gaza dies” on its windows. That incident came a day after the paper issued a correction on one of its articles about starvation in Gaza. Kahn, 61, has led the Times’ newsroom since 2022.