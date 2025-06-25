The late Rep. Gerry Connolly’s social media accounts suddenly came to life to endorse his former chief of staff to succeed him. James Walkinshaw is one of 10 Democrats running in a June 28 primary to fill the Virginia congressional seat that Connolly’s death left vacant in May. Before he died, Connolly announced he wouldn’t be running for re-election and endorsed Walkinshaw as his replacement. Walkinshaw’s campaign has since used Connolly’s likeness repeatedly, sending fundraising emails from Team Connolly and replacing Connolly’s congressional campaign website with a letter from Connolly endorsing Walkinshaw. Now Connolly’s social media accounts have posted for the first time since announcing Connolly’s death on May 21. “Early voting starts TODAY in VA-11! Before passing, Gerry endorsed @JamesWalkinshaw to carry the torch. Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day,” said a post on X. The post wasn’t signed, but the account says that all posts are made with the consent of the Connolly family.
This Tinted SPF Is Like Golden Hour in a Bottle
The clean, mineral sunscreen imparts a filter-like glow while protecting the skin.
Enjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink
Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
This Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive Skin
This hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
Beloved ‘General Hospital’ Star Dies at 68 After Cancer Battle
Veteran character actor Joe Marinelli has died aged 68 following a battle with stomach cancer, his wife has confirmed. Marinelli, a former carpenter, charmed audiences with his portrayal of crossdressing mobster Bunny Tagliatti on NBC soap opera Santa Barbara from 1988-1990 delivering a mix of humor and pathos as the flamboyant yet morally complex gangster. The role became his breakout, leading to other soap opera appearances, including Guiding Light (1993) and General Hospital (1999-2001). More recently, he returned to screens as TV director Donny Spagnoli on the Apple TV hit The Morning Show, starring alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon who played presenters on the fictional daytime show. “We lost a great one,” tweeted Mark Duplass, who starred alongside Marinelli on The Morning Show. “Joe Marinelli lived in rare air. Generous performer, beautiful human, wide-eyed positivist. I will miss him dearly. And I will try to live my life a bit more like he lived his. We all should.” The actor’s wife Jean Marinelli confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, and told the outlet the couple had never had a single fight in 34 years of marriage.
I’m usually wary of any beauty product promising to be luminous or glowy, and not because I don’t want glowing skin—I just don’t like the disco-ball-level shine or oil slick effect that many of these formulas are known for. Then, I discovered Dime Beauty’s Wonderscreen Glow Tinted SPF, and it totally rewired my expectations. The clean, skincare-infused formula serves as a tinted moisturizer, a clean SPF 30 mineral sunscreen (with 19 percent zinc oxide), and a subtle highlighter.
Rather than leaving skin shiny and exposed, this formula casts a soft, diffused glow—like catching your reflection at golden hour, where everything feels a little more luminous, a little less harsh. With just one lightweight layer, my skin is even (not masked), glowing (not greasy), and has that elusive post-vacation glow sans the sun damage.
In addition to zinc oxide (a mineral that functions as a physical barrier to protect you from UVA/B rays), the Wonderscreen also contains squalane for sustained moisture and beetroot, which helps brighten the skin and lifts pigmentation with consistent use. In other words, this multipurpose sunscreen gives you both an instant gratification glow and long-term complexion-boosting benefits. A win-win.
Plus, compared to other tinted sunscreens I’ve used, the coverage is pretty decent and very buildable. Freckles and imperfections will still peek through, but redness and uneven tone are blurred. The Wonderscreen Tinted SPF 30 is available in three shades (my skin tone is super fair with warm undertones and I use 01 for a subtle glow) and doesn’t leave a white cast—a rarity for mineral sunscreens.
Controversial influencer and Netflix star Brian Johnson, aka The Liver King, has been arrested in Austin after posting a bizarre video challenging Joe Rogan to a fight. Johnson, who shot to fame due to his hulking physique and “ancestral” diet of raw organs, posted a video on Instagram on June 23 in which he said: “Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready.” An additional video posted on Tuesday shows a figure matching Johnson’s build handcuffed and being led into a police vehicle. A third video on his account showed his wife, Barbara speaking to someone off-screen and saying “Take this with a grain of salt, but they assured me he’s going to be in and out… We’re talking 24 hours.” The Austin Police Department later confirmed that the Johnson held in custody was indeed the Liver King, who has since been charged with one count of Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor.
British punk star Billy Idol has spoken quite openly about the sex and drug-filled lifestyle he lived in the ‘70s and ‘80s as his career was taking off, once telling New York magazine that, “I was f---ing everything that moved.” In an interview with iNews released today, however, the idol seemed to bare even more of his bawdy past. When asked about discovering he had an adult son during the filming of the 2023 documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, Idol said that he was “maybe a little bit” shocked about the discovery. However, he added, “The more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like that.” He went on to say that “we were going around in the ’80s, and ’70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn’t know.” Since the 2023 discovery, Idol has developed a relationship with his son Brant and the two have become “quite good friends.” His ninth studio album, Dream Into It, debuted on April 25 of this year, just days before he narrowly missed the cut for the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
Two years after Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers passed away from breast cancer at age 76, her widow seems to have found love with a familiar face. On Monday, Alan Hamel, a Canadian TV presenter who was married to Somers from 1977 until her death in 2023, was spotted spending time with his late wife’s one-time co-star, actress Joanna Cassidy. Hamel, 88, and Cassidy, 79, haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, but paparazzi snaps show them walking arm and arm as they depart a Malibu restaurant in matching hats. Cassidy appeared alongside Somers in the 1983 miniseries Hollywood Wives, which also featured Candice Bergen, Angie Dickinson, and Anthony Hopkins. While Somers was best known for her sitcom work, starring in Three’s Company from 1977 to 1981 and Step By Step from 1991 to 1998, Cassidy gained notability for ’80s blockbusters like Blade and Who Framed Roger Rabbit before transitioning to TV in the 2000s. Though Cassidy has been divorced since 1974, she sported a large rock on her left-hand ring finger while enjoying lunch with Hamel. Marking the one-year anniversary of his wife’s death last year, Hamel told Daily Mail, “Missing Suzanne is probably not a powerful enough word because for the past 55 years we didn’t even spend one hour apart. It’s heartbreaking.”
Africanized honey bees, also known by their menacing “killer bees” moniker, have been spreading across the United States. The insect species, which first arrived in America in 1990, has been found in 13 states in the South and Southwest, and are reportedly heading north as the weather warms up. In the past three months alone, killer bee swarms have led to the death of a Texas man mowing his lawn and the hospitalization of three tree trimmers. Three horses also died from thousands of bee stings. London’s Natural History Museum estimates that it would take approximately 1,000 stings to kill an adult human, but Africanized bees attack in swarms far greater. Some reports have counted as many as 300,000 to 800,000 bees in a single swarm. Africanized honey bees, which were bred by humans in the 1950s, are an aggressive species. They have been known to chase humans, animals, and motor vehicles for up to a mile and can sting through the standard protective clothing that beekeepers wear. Yet, some scientists hope that Africanized honey bees, which are more disease- and pest-resistant than many of their fellow bee species, can help sustain dying bee populations. However, if you encounter a killer bee swarm, they suggest running—fast.
A new book about hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has revealed star Danny DeVito almost died on set. In the book, It’s (Almost) Always Sunny in Philadelphia: How Three Friends Spent $200 to Create the Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom in History and Help Build a Network, author Kimberly Potts says DeVito, 80, nearly drowned filming a 2016 episode. In “The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two,” the cast are on a cruise when they get trapped in a room with a water leak. Potts said, “They’re swimming, they keep rising to the top. And to shoot that scene, they were underwater.” As the water continued to rise, “At one point, Danny got accidentally kicked, I think, in the shoulder–close to his head. As I’ve been told, he nearly drowned. It certainly had everyone afraid he was in trouble.” After Devito–who plays Frank Reynolds in the show–was rescued, he remained “very frustrated” by the near-drowning. “He just quietly left, and the day was over for him,” Potts recalled. “So even he has a threshold for how far he’s willing to go.” The seventeenth season of the show, which launched in 2005, will premiere on July 9. Potts’ book drops July 1.
Monica Sementilli was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the 2017 murder of her husband, celebrity hairstylist and Coty, Inc. executive Fabio Sementilli. Eight years ago, Fabio, then 49, was fatally stabbed in the backyard of his Los Angeles home by Robert Baker, a former porn star who was Monica’s racquetball coach and eventual lover. While Baker, 63, insisted he carried out the murder on his own out of love for Monica, 53, a judge questioned the viability of that story, ruling the former coach “did not have the intelligence to plan the brutal, well-thought-out slaughter.” Instead, prosecutors alleged Monica Sementilli planned the murder so she could access her husband’s $1.6 million life insurance payout. Both detectives and Baker’s accomplice testified that Sementilli had directed the murder, instructing her lover to stage a robbery. However, police quickly unraveled that theory after noticing the victim’s $8,000 Rolex watch was still on his wrist. Detectives also testified that the lovers sexted throughout Sementilli’s funeral service. Monica Sementilli was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, while Baker pleaded no contest to murder and received the same sentence.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
A brother and sister in Florida are having a little more than your typical sibling rivalry this campaign season. In fact, they’re dueling it out in the state’s senate race in a rivalry of epic proportions. On Tuesday, Randolph Bracy and LaVon Bracy Davis’ names both showed up on Florida’s Senate District 15 special election ballot. Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s seat is open since the longtime lawmaker passed away earlier this year, and the Bracy siblings are playing musical chairs trying to get it. Although they are both Democrats with extensive experience as state legislators, their mother has only given her blessing to one child: her daughter, LaVon. Even though Randolph announced his campaign first, their mother has rallied behind her daughter and is even serving as LaVon’s campaign manager. When LaVon announced her bid for office after Randolph, he brother told the Orlando Sentinel that the move was “disappointing and hurtful.” The bad blood isn’t recent, either. During the 2024 state Senate race, LaVon endorsed the now late former Sen. Thompson over her brother, as did the siblings’ mother. The matriarch’s choice wasn’t a surprise: she was a close friend of Thompson and even served as her maid of honor. But while her daughter plans to carry on the deceased senator’s legacy, Randolph is running a very different platform and challenging Thompson—and his sister’s—policy approach. May the best Bracy win.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s films have collectively grossed more than $4 billion, but the movie that made the Austrian actor the most moolah isn’t the film he’s best remembered for. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Schwarzenegger revealed that a keen business decision he made meant that the 1986 film Twins was his most lucrative. A buddy film built on the premise of Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito being twins separated at birth, Twins grossed $216 million at the box office. Along with DeVito and producer Ivan Reitman, Schwarzenegger agreed to collectively share 40 percent of the film’s profits (equating to a take-home pay of at least $25 million). The bodybuilder and former Governor of California told Cohen that the deal was “fantastic” and that “we went all the way to the bank with that one.” Last year, DeVito joked to CNN last year that Schwarzenegger “should have done Twins 2 instead of becoming governor”—a statement that looks less comedic now that Schwarzenegger has revealed how much the film was worth to him.