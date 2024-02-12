Beloved NPR ‘Morning Edition’ Host Bob Edwards Dies at 76
VOICE OF THE MORNING
Radio has lost one of its brightest stars.
Bob Edwards, who led NPR’s Morning Edition for two and a half decades, has died at 76 years old, NPR confirmed Monday morning.
The newscaster’s voice narrated the morning rundown for millions of Americans between 1979 and his retirement from the show in 2004, sharing the news with generations of Americans.
“His was the voice we woke up to,” Susan Stamberg, a radio journalist at NPR, said of the late broadcasting icon.
In a statement, NPR’s CEO John Lansing added, “As an NPR listener myself, I will always remember Bob Edwards’ deep warm baritone and the confident ease of his delivery.”
“Bob Edwards understood the intimate and distinctly personal connection with audiences that distinguishes audio journalism from other mediums,” Lansing said.
Colleagues credited Edwards with setting the tone for Morning Edition, ensuring stories had “simplicity” and “real depth” so they resonated with listeners.
No cause or date of death for the beloved journalist were released.