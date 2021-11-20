Beloved ‘Sandlot’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Read it at TMZ
The actor Art LaFleur, known for his role as Babe Ruth in the iconic baseball flick The Sandlot passed away on Wednesday at 78 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease, reports TMZ. LaFleur, also known for his role as Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams, was surrounded by his wife, Shelley, and their two children, Molly and Joe, when he died. Shelley described Art as a “generous and selfless man... but more importantly, it was who he was for his family and friends.” The character actor’s career also included TV roles on Malcolm in the Middle and The Bernie Mac Show.