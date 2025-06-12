Beloved Star’s Photo With MAGA Governor Causes Uproar

The pilot of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday made a frantic mayday call just seconds before the catastrophe. Senior captain Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-captain, Clive Kunder, began to lose control of the plane’s engines seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport at 1:39 pm local time. The plane was just 400 feet in the air when he made the call, Indian authorities told CNN. The authorities confirmed Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flight hours, made the distress call to air traffic control less than a minute after takeoff, saying, “Mayday… no thrust, losing power, unable to lift.” The captain then lost signal at around 625 feet. The plane crashed into a medical college building not far from the runway. The crash killed all but one of the flight’s 242 passengers and crew. At least 50 people who were inside or around the college were injured, with five still missing. The flight’s sole survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who reportedly jumped from the plane’s emergency exit, told Hindustan Times he heard a “loud noise” about 30 seconds after takeoff. A medic who treated him told AP that Ramesh described the plane “splitting in two.”
Singer Courtney Love has given a surprising new update on her romantic life. In a June 11 episode of the Fashion Neurosis with Bella Freud podcast, Love revealed that she’s currently seeing someone she considers a “friend with benefits.” “I’m a libertine, and the person that I most do my romantic crap with is also a libertine,” Love said during a discussion on whether she ever feels jealousy with her romantic partners. “So we are really more friends with benefits.” She added, “I don’t like talking about them because there’s jealousy around that person.” Love, who has been living in London for the past five years, did not share her current partner’s name. The musician was married to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain from 1992 until his death in 1994. The couple welcomed a daughter, Frances Bean, in 1992. Love never remarried following Cobain’s death. In a 2024 interview with The Standard, she admitted to having a “mad crush” on Kendrick Lamar, whom she called a “genius.”
Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane opened up about his recent diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) during an appearance with Good Morning America’s Diane Sawyer. “I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” Dane said in a teaser clip released Thursday. But Dane, who plays Mark Sloan (“McSteamy”) on the hit ABC medical drama, said he remains optimistic, stating, “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me.” At the end of the clip, Dane breaks down after Sawyer asks him whom he called first after he received his diagnosis. The Grey’s actor first shared the news of his diagnosis in an interview with People in April, saying that he was “grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spine, resulting in difficulty moving, eating, speaking, and breathing. It is considered fatal and has no cure; patients typically live for three to five years after being diagnosed. The full interview will air on Monday.
Florida-based Silver Airways shut down and halted all flights Wednesday, telling customers to “not go to the airport.” The regional airline, which had offered flights to five cities in the Sunshine State as well as others to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, announced on Instagram that the shutdown was the result of the company’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. “We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025,” the company wrote in a statement posted to social media. “In an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy, Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who unfortunately has determined not to continue Silver’s flight operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.” The airline’s final flight, according to FlightAware, was from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale late Tuesday night. It canceled 52 flights the following day. 7 News Miami reports that more than 500 employees were let go. Silver Airways launched in 2011.
A woman in India was frustrated to miss her Air India flight to London by 10 minutes—only to later realize the mishap saved her life. Bhoomi Chauhan narrowly escaped death when she failed to board the ill-fated Boeing 787 plane that crashed minutes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India. The tragic accident killed nearly 300 people, including passengers and bystanders. Chauhan said she was physically shaking and “devastated” upon learning of the flight’s fate. “My body is literally shivering. I am not able to talk,” she told Republic. She added she is “thankful to God” for saving her and that her mind is “totally blank now after hearing all that has happened.” Chauhan was set to return from vacation to London, where she lives with her husband, but was caught in a traffic jam while driving to the airport. Air India Flight 171 lost altitude rapidly after takeoff and likely lost power “at the most critical phase of flight,” according to aviation experts. The Dreamliner’s passengers included 159 nationals from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada. There were 11 children on board and two newborns. Rescue teams so far have recovered 290 bodies from the wreckage and the surrounding area.
Beloved Star’s Photo With MAGA Governor Causes Uproar
Arkansas resident Butch Patrick—who portrayed Eddie Munster in the hit 1960s TV show The Munsters—ignited fierce opposition among his fans after posting a photo of himself with Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders on Instagram. Patrick said that he was introduced to Sanders, President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, at a party and explained that she said he “surprisingly” looked familiar. “I think I’ll send her a Munster goodie,” he added. “I like living in Arkansas. Friendly folks.” Commentators let their distaste for the governor be known under the photo. “Yuck,” one wrote. Another added, “Eeeewwwww you brush elbows with Nazis? That’s gross Butch.” Patrick, real name Patrick Alan Lilley, is reportedly set to embark on a summer tour for which he will make appearances at drive-in theaters where The Musters will be shown. Patrick did not reveal where his political allegiances lie. The Daily Beast has contacted Patrick for further comment.
The GOP has dominated the annual Congressional Baseball Game for the fifth year in a row, crushing the Democrats in a 13-2 rout at Washington’s National Park on Wednesday, Donning matching red jerseys and, of course, red caps, the Republican team, led by Florida Rep. Greg Stuebe, pitched five innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs from their opponents. The Democrats threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning, but Texas Rep. August Pfluger made a game-changing diving stop at third base to end the rally, in a play that quickly went viral. The GOP then broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning, stretching their lead to 10-2. Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman added a two-run double in the fifth, celebrating with a Trump-style dance, while Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made history as the first woman to play, scoring a run in the sixth. Democrats struggled defensively, with California Rep. Pete Aguilar giving up 13 runs in six innings. The loss extends a lopsided trend which has seen Republicans win five straight games with four blowouts in a row, including last year’s 31-11 rout. Prior to their winning run, the Democrats had won the last 10 out of 11 games. The game raised a record-breaking $2.75 million for charity.
Beans Morocco, the hilarious actor known for a range of comedies like Blazing Saddles, Used Cars, and Eating Raoul, has died at 90. Morocco, who also starred in a number of television episodes like Mork & Mindy, The Bob Newhart Show, and Growing Pains, carved out a legacy as an improvisation comic and committed actor throughout his life. Morocco died in Bakersfield, California on May 29. His friend Ryan Wise told The Hollywood Reporter that Morocco “was always performing—always entertaining—and he made everyone feel good." His final role was playing an ex-con in the 2024 comedy Killing Cookie, which Wise wrote and directed. Morocco was born Daniel Ernest Barrows in Ohio in 1934. He got his start in the entertainment industry as a member of the famed San Francisco improv group The Committee, which taught iconic performers like Robin Williams. There, he performed alongside the likes of Howard Hesseman, Carl Gottlieb, Peter Bonerz, and Alan Myerson. His film debut was in Billy Jack, a 1971 classic. Since then, he has amassed almost 100 credits as an actor and played in some of the most famous movies of the 80s and 90s. Along with his acting career, he was a former U.S. Navy pilot, local theater actor, and dressed as Santa for kids in his town. He was even elected honorary mayor of Pine Mountain Club, California, where he lived. “Unfortunately, he was quickly impeached… and convinced everyone to storm the gazebo. That was the joke he used to tell,” said Wise.
A JetBlue flight landing at Boston Logan International Airport veered off the runway and rolled onto the grass. The Airbus A220 ended up on the grass while “turning off the runway” just before noon on Thursday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A passenger on the flight, which was coming from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, told WCVB-TV that it was a “turbulent landing.” Another said that she could “tell when things were off” after she saw grass on either side of the plane, thinking that a “hard left” caused the incident. “My heart dropped a little bit, kind of a rollercoaster feeling,” she recalled. According to her, the captain announced that they had “lost control of the steering on landing,” causing the plane to skid off the runway. “It’s a curveball, definitely a little shaken up. Really thankful that the captain seemed to act quickly to keep us all safe,” another passenger said. A JetBlue spokesperson confirmed in a statement that no injuries were reported and all customers were deplaned and bussed to the terminal. “Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause,” they said. The FAA has now lifted a ground stop that was put in place following the incident.
Mel Brooks, who turns 99 this June, is planning to reprise his role as Yogurt in a long-awaited sequel to his 1987 Star Wars parody film Spaceballs. In a new teaser clip posted Thursday, after an elaborate joke using the classic Star Wars scroll that mocks how many sequels there have been in that and other sci-fi franchises in the 38 years since the first Spaceballs premiered, Brooks himself appears on screen to share the big news. “After 40 years, we asked, what do the fans want?” he says. “But instead, we’re making this movie.” According to Amazon MGM Studios, which is producing the film, the Spaceballs sequel will be released in theaters in 2027, the year Brooks turns 101. Original stars Bill Pullman and Rick Moranis are expected to return for the new film (while John Candy, who played the Chewbacca stand-in Barf passed away not long after its release). Keke Palmer will also reportedly play a new role in the film, which will be directed by Josh Greenbaum with a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad.