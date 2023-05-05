Beloved TikTok Dad Dies at 46
Bobby Moudy, a famous TikToker known for making videos about life as a husband and father—has died by suicide at 46. “Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures,” a GoFundMe page established for the Moudy family said. “His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock.” In a statement posted on Jennifer’s Instagram Thursday, her cousin wrote on her behalf: “We all have so many thoughts and feelings, but few words to express them.” Moudy had 365,000 followers on TikTok, with his bio reading, “Just here to embarrass my daughter.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.