Beloved TV Presenter Dead at 50 After Cancer Battle

British TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has died from lung cancer at the age of 50.

A statement was posted to his Instagram account on Friday sharing the sad news, which comes three years after he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, which later spread to his brain.

“A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit,” the post read, alongside a photo of Irwin with his wife, Jessica. “At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.”

“As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts,” the statement continued. “Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on. Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. 🕊️💔”

Irwin rose to fame in the U.K. on shows including A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country.

He was initially given just six months to live, but defied the odds and went public with his health battle two years after he was diagnosed.

His longtime co-star Jasmine Harman shared a lengthy tribute on Instagram.

“I have never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity, determination and bloody mindedness,” she wrote. “The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you.”

Irwin leaves behind his wife Jessica and their three children, five-year-old Rex, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.