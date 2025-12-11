Beloved Voice Actor Dies After Battle With Alzheimer’s

A San Francisco-bound British Airways flight from London was forced to dump fuel and make a U-turn to return to the English capital after pilots reported technical issues with the Airbus A380’s communication system. The plane took off at 12:16 p.m. for the roughly 11-hour trip, according to FlightRadar24 data. However, four hours into the flight, the pilots dumped fuel near the east coast of Scotland and returned to Heathrow. While BA285 became the most tracked flight worldwide on FlightRadar24 as the 10-year-old plane made loops off the Scottish coast, it landed safely with no reported injuries. The airline later confirmed the technical issue. “The flight landed safely and customers disembarked normally following reports of a technical issue with the aircraft,” a British Airways spokesperson told The Herald. “We’ve apologised to our customers for the delay, and our teams are working to get their journeys back on track.” On Monday, a British Airways flight from Edinburgh to London was forced to return to the Scottish capital after reporting the landing gear was stuck. The flight landed safely but caused other flights to be diverted.
Hollywood star Idris Elba has announced he wants to retire from acting to pursue a career behind the camera. The Wire star, 53, was speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when he announced his ambition to pivot towards being a director full-time. “I’m hoping that my fan base as an actor isn’t mad at me,” he told reporters, “but eventually I want to transfer to be a director fully.” The Luther protagonist added, “I’ve been acting for a long time. I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way. I really enjoy it.” And the Golden Globe winner—who also frequently DJs at festivals and nightclubs around the world—also revealed an ambition beyond the entertainment industry altogether. “There is a possibility that I may go to school and just study human science, not political science, because I think humans respond to humans regardless of whether it’s politics or sports,” the star said. “It’s about humans.” The statement pours cold water on hopes he could become the next James Bond, after spending years on the shortlist of Daniel Craig replacements.
A 32-year-old man plunged to his death during a game of pickleball in Malaysia. The man, whose name has not been publicly released, hopped a railing to retrieve a ball, then plummeted three stories at Playa Racquet Club in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Dec. 2. He reportedly jumped on the mesh netting that covered the gap, but it tore under his weight. Other players could be seen looking on before rushing down to the ground floor, where he was found dead. The club, which describes itself as having “rooftop courts, set against the stunning skyline of the city,” released a statement on the tragic incident. “We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occurred at our TREC facility, which resulted in the loss of a life,” the club wrote. “At this time, we ask for understanding and compassion as we respect the privacy and loved ones affected.” They added, “We kindly urge the public to refrain from speculation while the appropriate authorities carry out their investigation.” In a statement, Wangsa Maju district police chief Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed the authorities received the report around 9:43 p.m., adding that “the case has been classified as a sudden death.”
CBS has reopened its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Matlock actor David Del Rio, interviewing him and his attorney again in late November, according to Us Weekly. The renewed inquiry centers on a claim made by his co-star, Leah Lewis, 29, who reported the alleged assault to the network on Oct. 2. That same day, Del Rio, 38, who played Billy Martinez on the legal drama, was abruptly “fired and escorted” off set, Deadline reported. Del Rio has not publicly addressed the allegation. Still, he has retained high-profile defense attorney Shawn Holley, whose past clients include Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Lindsay Lohan. The controversy has also spilled into Del Rio’s personal life. His wife, Katherine Del Rio, posted—and later deleted—a statement on Instagram defending her husband and sharply criticizing Lewis, calling her “the most disturbing human being I have ever met.” According to US Weekly, friends and family of Del Rio say his wife plans to stand by him as the investigation plays out. `
Furious international travelers are saying they will skip the World Cup and even forego visiting family members in the U.S. if the Trump administration’s new border screening rules take effect. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol published a notice Wednesday saying that even visitors who don’t need a visa and are otherwise authorized to travel on the ESTA visa waiver program must submit new, detailed personal information. That includes all of their social media activity for the past five years; names, dates of birth, places of birth, and five years’ worth of phone numbers for all immediate family members; and biometric data including iris scans and DNA samples. Australians who had originally planned to travel to the U.S. for next year’s World Cup said they’re canceling their visits in response to the “horrifying” and “draconian” new rules. Others said they wouldn’t visit family in the U.S., and would meet relatives in Canada or Mexico instead. Even some dual citizens said they wouldn’t visit family members back home, because their spouses and children weren’t U.S. citizens. “It’s not worth the risk,” one said.
Beloved Voice Actor Dies After Battle With Alzheimer’s
A widely recognized voice in animation and video games has died, according to his family. Jim Ward, known for roles across children’s television and major gaming franchises, died from complications related to advanced Alzheimer’s, his wife, Janice, told TMZ. He was 66. She said he died at 10:45 a.m. while receiving care at Silverado Beverly Place Memory Care in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fans knew his voice from The Fairly OddParents, where he played Doug Dimmadome and Chet Ubetcha. His work in video games spanned decades, beginning in 1993 with Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin. His credits included Resident Evil 4, Metal Gear Rising Revengeance, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Call of Duty. He also voiced Captain Qwark in the Ratchet and Clank series until 2021. His final video game appearance was in Quake Champions, released in 2022. No further details were provided by his family.
President Donald Trump has lost his Time Person of the Year crown to a band of his billionaire pals. Trump was selected in 2024 for the historic acknowledgment after winning his second term in the White House. Now he’s been ousted by a selection of tycoons dubbed “the architects” of the breakthrough year for artificial intelligence. Included in the lineup are Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, AMD boss Lisa Su, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Meta leader Mark Zuckerberg, X’s Elon Musk, and Google’s Demis Hassabis. Announcing the winners, Time said, “This year, the debate about how to wield AI responsibly gave way to a sprint to deploy it as fast as possible. But the risk-averse are no longer in the driver’s seat... humanity is now flying down the highway, all gas no brakes, toward a highly automated and highly uncertain future.” Person of the Year has featured in Time since 1927, 95 years before Altman released ChatGPT in 2022 and 98 years before the program reached 800 million users a week. Musk and Zuckerberg have been regular faces in the court of Trump, although Musk is now out in the cold after an explosive breakdown in relations over policy differences.
More than 250 people have been quarantined in South Carolina amid a measles outbreak driven by low vaccination rates, experts say. In upstate South Carolina, 111 people have been diagnosed with the disease, of which 105 are thought to be unvaccinated. The Washington Post reports that 20 of the 111 cases involve children under the age of five. Linda Bell, an epidemiologist at the state Department of Public Health, said in a news briefing that 27 new cases had presented in six days, while 254 people had been placed into quarantine. Sixteen of the cases came from a single congregation at the Way of Truth Church in the northern city of Inman. She said that the state’s vaccination coverage is “lower than hoped for.” Responding to questions from the press, Bell said, “Accelerating is an accurate term. That is a spike in cases we are concerned about.” It represents a worrying new chapter in the outbreak that blighted the southwest and midwest this year, despite measles having been eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.
Dramatic footage shows the moment an experienced skydiver was forced to cut himself loose from his parachute after it became tangled on a plane’s wing. The parachutist was the first of 17 jumping from a Cessna Caravan at 15,000 feet, when the handle of his reserve chute snagged onto the aircraft, dragging him from the plane and leaving him suspended in mid-air. While dangling from the wing, the skydiver managed to use a hook knife to sever his lines, sending him into freefall before he was able to deploy his backup chute and land safely with only minor injuries. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released the video as part of its findings into what went wrong over Mission Beach, about 90 miles from Cairns, on Sept. 20. The disruption also caused another jumper to fall prematurely from the aircraft, although they also landed unharmed. “This type of situation, where a reserve parachute is entangled with the aircraft, is unique and extreme,” said Australian Parachute Federation (APF) chief executive Stephen Porter. “Fortunately, in this case, the parachutist had a functioning main parachute as an option.” Porter praised the skydiver’s “calmness and ability to assess the situation” for the good outcome, and credited the pilot’s ability to “calmly assess the situation and make quick decisions under pressure.”
A 47-year-old man was killed at an airport after being hit by a snowplow, according to People. He died after being struck by a Ford F550 snowplow at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, People reported, citing a statement from Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson Jeff Lea. The man, whose name has not been released, is understood to have been an employee at aviation catering company LSG Sky Chefs. Lea said the plow struck him at about 6.45 p.m. near Terminal Two. Medics, he said, were unable to save him. The vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old contracted by Sky Chefs, who “remained on scene cooperating with law enforcement,” Lea said. “Driver impairment is not believed to be a factor.” It came on a bitter day where around 200 flights were delayed at the airport, and temperatures were below 30 degrees. Parallel investigations are being carried out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol Airport Police Department. According to CBS News, a LSG Sky Chefs spokesperson said, “This loss affects all of us—especially those who worked closely with him every day.”