‘Below Deck’ Stars Welcome First Child Into the World

“Hey, it’s me, Tanner, if you’re watching this, I am dead,” Tanner Martin, a Utah-based influencer, said to his Instagram followers in a pre-recorded video posted on Wednesday. Martin and his wife, Shay Martin, started documenting Martin’s journey with stage 4 colon cancer in 2020, when he was 25. In Nov. 2024, the couple announced that Shay was expecting their first child, who was born on May 15. “I had a heck of a life,” Martin said, sharing his hope that he will be reunited with his loved ones who have passed away. “But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here,” he added. The couple had built a following by sharing Tanner’s health updates and candid life reflections. The couple acknowledged on social media that they were taking a risk by having a baby and stated that it was a decision they had made after years of careful consideration. The couple made sure to share both their joyful moments and the difficult ones with their followers, documenting their vacations, pregnancy journey, and the process of designing their headstone. They brought their newborn to their headstone two weeks before Tanner’s death.
Rep. Kat Cammack said she was forced to evacuate her office Wednesday due to “imminent death threats” against her and her family. In a post on X, the Florida Republican wrote that she had received “thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists” after she spoke publicly earlier this week about her treatment last year for a “life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.” Cammack told The Wall Street Journal she was five weeks pregnant at the time of the procedure, which took place just after the state’s strict six-week abortion ban limit came into effect. (The law does not ban termination of ectopic pregnancies.) “To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature,” Cammack wrote on X, adding that she would not be intimidated by threats to her safety. The congresswoman, who opposes abortion rights and is co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus, is now pregnant again and due this summer.
‘Below Deck’ Stars Welcome First Child Into the World
Below Deck Mediterranean stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher have officially welcomed their first child into the world. The couple, who met while filming the hit Bravo reality show, revealed the news in an Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared snapshots of themselves cradling their newborn baby boy. “Time to soak up every minute with this little guy,” Gallagher wrote in a caption accompanying the post. Speaking to People about her pregnancy Cameron described the moment they learned they were expecting as a whirlwind of emotions. “I was excited, a little scared, but mostly just overwhelmed with happiness,” she shared. Though she joked about pregnancy cravings (“I never wanted oysters more in my life”), she emphasized that the journey had been incredibly rewarding. Ahead of their son’s arrival, Cameron penned a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Gallagher, calling him “the most wonderful dad,” and adding: “Our son and I are truly blessed to have you in our lives!! I know you will be the best dad ever!!!” She also revealed the couple had nicknamed their child “Baby G.”
The week just keeps getting worse for the Cobra Kai dojo. Years before Martin Kove made headlines for biting his co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at the Washington State Summer Con on Sunday, Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader revealed his own bizarre encounter with Kove on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. In the late 90s, Hader was tasked with driving Kove back and forth to a film shoot. Apparently, Kove gave Hader the wrong directions to the set because he “hadn’t read the script yet.” “He got me lost on purpose,” Hader said. It only got worse for Hader after the shoot, when Kove insisted on stopping at a McDonald’s and promised to buy him a cookie and milkshake. “He comes back out eating the chocolate cookie and the milkshake... It was the biggest f--k you,” he said, calling it his first true “Welcome to Hollywood” moment. Hader also told Maron that Kove’s obnoxious behavior might have been due to his ongoing divorce. Needless to say, the incident didn’t stop Hader’s meteoric rise to the pinnacle of comedy, as the actor cracked up SNL audiences from 2005 to 2013 with his irreverent characters and impressions.
President Donald Trump didn’t win the 2024 election by turning Democratic voters to his side, but because of his past supporters coming out to vote. A recent PEW Research Center analysis released Thursday revealed that 2020 Trump supporters returned to vote for him in numbers in 2024, whereas voters who backed Joe Biden in 2020 either did not support Kamala Harris, or simply didn’t vote at all. The report showed that 85 percent of 2020 Trump voters voted for him again, with around 11 percent abstaining. This gave the president a necessary leg up on Harris, who was only able to acquire 79 percent of Joe Biden’s 2020 voters, with 15 percent not voting and 6 percent turning to Trump or a different candidate. “This Pew report basically says, ‘Yeah, we did it,’” the lead pollster for Trump’s campaign, Tony Fabrizio, told The New York Times. The report also confirmed that Trump’s 2024 voter coalition was “more racially and ethnically diverse” than ever. It noted that even “if all Americans eligible to vote in 2024 had cast ballots, the overall margin in the popular vote likely would not have been much different,” Harris simply not having enough support to snag the win.
Actor Scott Wolf’s divorce just went full thriller in a real-life storyline that could have featured in one of his own dramas. The former Party of Five heartthrob, 57, was forced to ask a judge in a Utah courthouse Tuesday for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, former Real World star Kelley, according to TMZ. Wolf’s sealed filing reportedly includes a declaration from his brother, Michael. The couple—who have been married 20 years and have three kids—announced their split only weeks ago, and things have quickly turned sour. Utah police cuffed actor-turned-life coach Kelley, 48, on June 13 and took her to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, a moment she posted to Instagram before deleting. Kelley’s camp told Us Weekly the new legal measure is “cruel,” “incorrect,” and “sad for the kids,” but the public won’t find out what it’s all about for now as details of the alleged threat currently remain under wraps.
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un ditched the nuclear missile launch button for a rubber ring Tuesday, parking himself—cigarettes and soda to hand—beside the twin waterslides of his shiny new Wonsan-Kalma beach resort. Wearing his trademark dark suit, Kim sat alongside wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter and heir-apparent Kim Ju-ae to watch locals torpedo down the slopes, The Guardian reported. The hereditary dictator hailed Wonsan-Kalma—which stretches across three miles of sand and is also said to include 54 hotels, several shopping malls, dozens of restaurants, five bars, a movie theater, mini-golf, and two video game arcades—as one of the country’s “greatest feats” of the year, the state-run KCNA news agency said Thursday. Ribbon cut, Kim predicted that the seaside splash zone will generate a “wave of happiness” and “play a leading role” in North Korean tourism culture. Foreigners are not welcome, at least not yet.
James Bond will finally be back—and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will be at the helm. The Canadian, best-known for directing Dune and Dune: Part Two as well as Sicario and Blade Runner 2049, has been confirmed as the director of the next Bond movie. “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery,“ the 57-year-old director said. ”I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.” There is still no release date for the movie, after an unprecedented gap since No Time To Die in 2021, and no word yet as to who will replace Daniel Craig. Rumored contenders include James Norton, Theo James, Henry Cavill, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios took outright ownership of the franchise earlier this year, giving them “creative control” over the 007 universe. Villeneuve is soon set to start filming Dune: Messiah, due for release in 2026.
Mel Brooks, who turns 99 on Saturday, is working on a TV adaptation of his Oscar-nominated 1974 comedy horror film Young Frankenstein. FX is developing Very Young Frankenstein as a TV series with Brooks as one of the executive producers. Inspired by Young Frankenstein, The Hollywood Reporter reports that while no one is ready to discuss the details of the project, it is close to landing a pilot at FX. In addition to Brooks, the project will involve What We Do in the Shadows’ producers Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, and Garrett Basch. Young Frankenstein, a parody of the horror genre, starred the late Gene Wilder in the title role. It ranked at No. 13 on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 Funniest American Movies of All Time. Earlier this month, Amazon MGM set a 2027 release for a sequel to another Brooks classic, 1987’s Spaceballs. Brooks’ most recent TV appearance was in comedian Phil Rosenthal’s Somebody Feed Phil reality show, which aired last week. In a You Tube chat with Rosenthal released yesterday, Brooks joked he would struggle to attend a new production of his hit musical The Producers in the U.K. “It’s very difficult for me to get from the living room to the kitchen,” Brooks said. He is one of only 21 people to obtain EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.
During his meteoric rise to become the presumptive Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani garnered endorsements from Hollywood stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Ava DuVernay. However, Mamdani’s connection to the silver screen runs much deeper: his mother, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, has credited him with offering advice at several key moments of her illustrious career. Nair gained critical acclaim early on in her career with the 1988 indie Salaam Bombay!, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. This led to a number of bigger opportunities, including an offer to direct Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth film in the boy wizard’s big-screen franchise. But it was Mamdani, then just 14 years old, who encouraged his mother to follow her heart and direct The Namesake instead. That 2006 movie, which focused on a family of first-generation Indian immigrants, was further shaped by the future mayoral candidate when he convinced his mom to watch Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle, a movie he loved, and consider casting Kal Penn in the leading role. “It was a valuable, beautiful piece of advice,” Nair said when asked about Mamdani’s counsel in a recent interview. As he grew older, the creative relationship between Mamdani and Nair even evolved into one of active collaboration. In the late 2010s, while attempting to launch a rap career under the memorable moniker “Young Cardamom,” Mamdani recorded a rap song, “#1 Spice,” which made the soundtrack of Nair’s 2016 biopic, Queen of Katwe.