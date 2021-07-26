Ben Affleck and J.Lo Recreate Infamous ‘Jenny From the Block’ Image
BOOTY CALL
A reunited Bennifer have gone public and are touchier than ever. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez smooched in paparazzi pics over the weekend, and Affleck even grabbed a handful of J.Lo’s backside while she stuck her tongue out—a cheeky homage to Lopez’s 2002 “Jenny From the Block” music video. The original clip, which came out when Affleck and Lopez were together the first time around, featured an almost identical image. Lopez also posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram for the first time since their recent reunion. The two were canoodling on a yacht together in St. Tropez, celebrating Lopez’s 52nd birthday. Lopez also posted a video of herself posing in a bikini on Instagram while Affleck could be heard flirting as he filmed. “It’s my birthday,” the video’s caption read. “5 2… what it do…”