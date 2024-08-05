Ben Affleck and J.Lo Are Reportedly Not Even Speaking Anymore

It’s not unusual for marriages to break down through a lack of communication, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are apparently no exception.

The only problem, according to reports, is that it’s also disrupting their divorce plans.

TMZ reports that there is complete radio silence between the once happy couple and that the impasse is slowing down any hopes they may have had for a quickie divorce.

The report suggests they have a prenuptial agreement and the only asset they need to worry about divvying up is their $68 million 6-acre Beverly Hills mansion, which is on the market.

They want to avoid lawyers and go through their business managers, according to TMZ, but reaching a deal has been tough because they’re not speaking to each other.

Fox News Digital reports that if J.Lo wants to talk to Affleck’s three children with Jennifer Garner, she speaks to them directly, and he does the same with the twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rumors of the split grew with the couple spending time apart over the last few months, with Lopez in the Hamptons and Affleck in Los Angeles. The Good Will Hunting star has now reportedly closed on a $20.5 million “bachelor pad” in Pacific Palisades.

Then Affleck, 51, was a no-show at J.Lo’s Bridgerton-themed 55th-birthday party on July 24. They haven’t been seen together in public for two months, reports say.

The Daily Mail reports that J.Lo was spotted out and about last Thursday without her wedding ring and with her engagement ring on her right hand. At the weekend, Affleck was pictured with a trendy new “faux-hawk” haircut, a black leather jacket… and no wedding ring.