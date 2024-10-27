Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Tim Walz: ‘Pathetic’ Donald Trump ‘Hates This Country’
'DESCENDING INTO MADNESS'
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 10.27.24 2:45PM EDT 
Tim Walz at a campaign event.
Tim Walz. Erica Dischino/Reuters

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz used Donald Trump’s own words against him as he campaigned in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday. Kamala Harris' running mate called the Republican nominee “pathetic” for likening the United States to a ”garbage can" in comments made in the same state just two days prior in a further escalation of anti-immigrant messaging. “This country that so many died protecting, that is the beacon of the world on democracy and human rights, he calls it the garbage can of the world,” Walz said. “That is so pathetic and unpatriotic that it‘s almost unbelievable. He is literally trash talking this country now... Let‘s start naming it what it is: Donald Trump hates this country and everything he does is for Donald Trump.” Speaking at the same rally, “The View” host and former Republican Ana Navarro also took aim at Trump‘s comments—and reminded Arizonans of the former president’s past criticisms of former Senator John McCain. John McCain was a hero. Donald Trump is a zero,” Navarro said.

Read it at ARIZONA REPUBLIC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Ben Affleck Is Apparently Ready to Start Dating Again—On One Condition
FRESH STARTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.27.24 1:42PM EDT 
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Marry Me” in 2022.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of “Marry Me” in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury/Getty

Ben Affleck may be ready to get back on the dating scene, but with one key rule for his next relationship. Affleck‘s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from the actor on Aug. 20 after a two-year marriage. Now, he’s ready to move on, an inside source told British tabloid The Daily Mail— and hopes he finds that special someone who matches his vibe. Specifically, Affleck, who has been open about his past struggles with alcohol addiction, is now looking for someone who is sober or in recovery this time around. “These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything,” the insider told the newspaper. “He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy.” Lopez, however, is taking a different route: In an October conversation with Interview, said she wasn’t “looking for anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Delicious Delta 9 THC Drinks Are Inspired by Classic Cocktails
BLOOMING
Davon Singh
Updated 10.17.24 3:43PM EDT 
Published 10.01.24 3:28AM EDT 
Three Happy Flower cans in an ice bucket on a bench surrounded by a bowl of strawberries, a plate of limes, a radio, a bowl of chips, and a vase of flowers.
Happy Flower

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Have you been searching high and low for an alcohol alternative that lets you unwind and relax without worrying about a hangover the next morning? Meet Happy Flower, a brand offering delicious, alcohol-free drinks that offer a zero-proof buzz so you can socialize and unwind without the consequences of a glass of wine or cocktail.

Strawberry Daiquiri (4-Pack)
Buy At Happy Flower

Each can of Happy Flower contains zero alcohol and five milligrams of hemp-derived THC, known as Delta-9—a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that gives a soothing and uplifting buzz—sans the hangover. But the real kicker is the taste. Happy Flower’s flavors draw inspiration from beloved classic cocktails. Enjoy a vibrant margarita bursting with zesty citrus flavor, a refreshing peach bellini that blends bubbly effervescence with fruity sweetness, and a delish strawberry daiquiri brimming with ripe, juicy fruit flavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Australia Cancels Visa of Right Wing Commentator Candace Owens
Yeah Nah
Sean Craig
Updated 10.27.24 1:55PM EDT 
Published 10.27.24 12:52PM EDT 
Candace Owens is seen on set of her show "Candace" on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 19: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The episode will air later today, April 19, 2022 (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) Jason Davis/Getty Images

MAGA-fluencer, firebrand and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has been told to stay out of Australia, with officials canceling her visa for a planned speaking tour down under. Owens was booked to headline November events in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide delivering “raw and unfiltered commentary on politics, culture and everyday life” with ticket prices ranging from AUD$95 to AUD$1500 ($63 to $990), according to Melbourne’s The Age newspaper. A former contributor to the right wing website The Daily Wire, the Trump-loving Owens was fired earlier this year after making antisemitic remarks; she nevertheless counts millions among her social media followers. “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction,” said Immigration Minister Tony Burke. “Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Read it at The Age

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
In Crucial Swing State, These 2020 ‘Fake’ Electors Are Back and Say They’d Do It Again
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Sean Craig
Published 10.27.24 11:48AM EDT 
Former president Donald Trump greets supporters at Tony & Nick's Steaks, a sandwich shop in Philadelphia, on June 22, 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 22: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters at sandwich stop Tony and Nick's steaks on June 22, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump will deliver remarks later today at a campaign rally at the Liacouras Center. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Five Pennsylvania Republicans who took part in the 2020 Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the presidential election results will serve as electors again this year, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. William Bachenberg, Bernadette Comfort, Ash Khare, Patricia Poprik, and Andrew Reilly were among the 20 people who submitted themselves as Pennsylvania electors in 2020 to cast votes for former president Donald Trump, despite the fact that Joe Biden won the state’s popular vote. They were chosen by their state party again this year, along with 14 others, to cast Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral college votes if Trump wins—and, possibly, if he doesn’t. “I will stand on what I did in 2020,” Reilly, a Republican National Committee member, told the Inquirer. Pennsylvania‘s purported alternate electors for Trump were unique—and avoided legal blowback—because they said they were only putting themselves forward in the event a court overturned the state’s election results. “We’re in a situation where Republicans are saying, ‘Heads I win, tails you lose,’” political scientist Brendan Nyhan told the Inquirer. “They demand the legitimacy of their wins be accepted, and reject the legitimacy of elections in which they’re defeated. That’s not a stable position for democracy.”

Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Is Halle Berry’s Go-to Probiotic Supplement
GUT SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Published 10.25.24 7:15PM EDT 
A bottle of Pendulum Metabolic Daily on a counter surrounded by fruits like blue berries, strawberries, and cherries.
Pendulum/Pendulum

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.; that’s

Looking to do more to support your gut health? Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a live multi-strain probiotic that supports the body’s ability to do more with the food you eat. Think of your stomach as a professional sports team. This multi-strain probiotic is like adding a few MVP-level players to that team, enhancing the team’s overall performance. According to preclinical studies, Metabolic Daily can improve metabolism, help metabolize sugars and carbs, convert food into energy more efficiently, and sustain energy levels.

In fact, Pendulum’s Metabolic Daily is a favorite of award-winning actress, director, and producer Halle Berry. “Metabolic Daily is my go-to probiotic for keeping my energy levels up,” she says in a press release. “I’ve tried other probiotics since I was 19 years old, and nothing really moved my needle like this product moved my needle.”

Metabolic Daily Membership (1-Month Supply)
20% Off Your First Month
Subscribe At Pendulum

You could pick up a single bottle with 30 capsules; that’s enough for a month. If you prefer, you can also subscribe for automatic shipments, which is super helpful for busy folks. You can choose to receive your order every month, every three months, or every six months. By subscribing, you also won’t have to worry about running out, and you’ll save up to 44 percent on your order.

If you’re looking for a new probiotic supplement to supercharge your wellness journey, look no further than this celeb-approved supplement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Washington Post Cartoon Shows Democracy in the Dark
NO LAUGHING MATTER
William Vaillancourt
Updated 10.25.24 9:25PM EDT 
Published 10.25.24 9:06PM EDT 
The Washington Post/Ann Telnaes
The Washington Post/Ann Telnaes The Washington Post/Ann Telnaes

The Washington Post’s Trump-era slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” was the title of a simple and effective cartoon in that same paper Friday afternoon, hours after its billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, refused to allow its editorial board to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. The cartoon, by Pulitzer Prize-winning illustrator Ann Telnaes, shows streaks of dark paint that have been brushed to form no discernible shape. The absence of what would be considered a typical editorial cartoon follows the absence of the Post’s presidential endorsement--the first such instance in the past 36 years. “Democracy Dies in Darkness” first appeared on the storied paper‘s website about a month into Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Post executive editor Marty Baron alluded to it when he panned Bezos' decision as “cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty.” The lack of an endorsement, Baron also said, was an invitation for Trump to “further intimidate” the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Singer Goes Viral After Botching Anthem: ‘I F***ed It Up’
‘AH, WE’RE LIVE’
Mathew Murphy 

Senior News Editor

Published 10.26.24 11:54AM EDT 
Loomis sings The Star Spangled Banner.
Loomis singing the national anthem. CSPAN

Singer Loomis, who is the daughter of a veteran, was honored when she was invited to sing the national anthem at the Free & Equal Elections Presidential Debate between the three independent candidates on Wednesday. However, all didn‘t do to plan when her voice cracked in the middle of the song. “I f---ed it up, I f---ed it up, can I go back please?” the singer pleaded, before someone off camera can be heard saying, “Ah, we’re live.” The singer later told TMZ that she only had a day to practice and got too nervous. “I really do sing and I am really a good singer. So what had happened was I didn’t know it was live,” she said. Now, Good Morning America has invited her on for a do-over. “I want to let every singer know sometimes you can fail you can hit the wrong note, you could do whatever, but you’re still a baddie,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Kanye’s MAGA Ex Claims Beyoncé Stole Her Speech at Harris Rally
UM, OK!
Emell Derra Adolphus 

Freelance writer

Published 10.26.24 4:16PM EDT 
Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Rose claimed in a tweet that Beyoncé “wanna be me so bad.” ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Make America Great Again influencer Amber Rose—who for years was best-known as Kanye West‘s girlfriend—seems to have come away from Beyoncé’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris with a different message. Amid the hoopla around Queen B’s appearance at Harris’ rally in Houston, Rose took to Twitter to bizarrely claim that the “Freedom” singer had copied her speech from what she said at the Republican National Convention in July. “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” tweeted Rose, adding an annoyed faced emoji. “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” urged Beyoncé, who shares three children with rapper and business mogul Jay-Z. She added, “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in.” Rose, who has no singing or dancing skills to speak of, soft-launched her support of Donald Trump leading up to the RNC. In her remarks, Rose claimed, “The best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump as president of the United States.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Joe Rogan Tells Trump That Harris May Still Go on Podcast
STILL A CHANCE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.26.24 1:32PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
Rogan told Trump that Harris might still go on his show. The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan told Donald Trump that Kamala Harris may still appear on his hugely popular show ahead of the presidential election, for which the two candidates are currently polling in a dead heat, even after her team said that she would not. During Trump’s own nearly three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience—in which he discussed wide-ranging topics including the elimination of the income tax, Robert E. Lee’s military prowess, and the possibility of life on Mars—he and Rogan touched on the possibility of Harris appearing on the show. She had been in talks for an interview, but her campaign said Thursday that it wouldn’t work with the vice president’s schedule. Trump asked Rogan if he “could imagine” Harris going on his show, to which Rogan responded that he could. “She was supposed to do it,” he said. “And she might still do it. I hope she does.” Trump was unconvinced. “She’s not gonna do it,” he said, adding: “I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics.’” Rogan, however, did not take Trump’s bait. “I think we’d have a fine conversation,” he said. “I’d just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 10.21.24 4:21PM EDT 
CAROL Bike.
CAROL Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of 2025 and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the CAROL Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. In fact, according to the brand, the CAROL bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Carol Bike
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the CAROL Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. CAROL’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out—at exactly the right time—making the most efficient workouts easy to follow. “CAROL Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder at CAROL. You can try the CAROL Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (7-10 business days) in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Rapper Lil Durk Arrested Over Alleged Murder-for-Hire Revenge Plot
‘COLD-BLOODED MURDER’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.26.24 5:30PM EDT 
Published 10.26.24 5:29PM EDT 
Lil Durk.
Rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in relation to his role an alleged murder-for-hire plot. Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk was arrested Thursday near Miami International Airport over his role in an alleged murder-for-hire plot, the Associated Press reported. Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, allegedly paid for an assassination attempt on rival rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles in 2022 that resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson. Five other members of Durk’s Chicago rap group were also arrested as co-conspirators. “The shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area,” United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release about what he called a ”cold-blooded murder.” “Violent gun crime of this sort is devastating to our community and we will have zero-tolerance for those who perpetrate such callous acts of violence.” The attempted murder was reportedly retaliation for the killing of rapper King Von at an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020 after he and Rondo got into an argument. A friend of Rondo’s pulled a gun and shot Von dead. Durk allegedly vowed to pay a bounty to anyone who killed Von. Durk, a leading figure in the drill subgenre, won a Grammy this year for his track “All My Life,” a collaboration with the rapper J. Cole.

Read it at The Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Monsters’ Star Hopes to See Menendez Brothers Free After Resentence Recommendation
MENENDEZ MOMENTUM
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.24 4:37PM EDT 
Cooper Koch on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Cooper Koch on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” NBCUniversal/Getty

“Monsters” star Cooper Koch celebrated the news of Erik and Lyle Menendez’s resentencing recommendation—but warned that “the journey is not over.” Koch, who played Erik in the hit Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, posted a statement to his twin brother’s Instagram account after the LA County District Attorney, George Gascón, recommended a resentencing for the Menendez brothers. Lyle and Erik, who both are serving life sentences for the murder of their parents in 1989, had their stories reinvigorated by the series, which the family condemned. “Our voices, our unwavering support, remain crucial—not just for the brothers to ensure their release, but also for every victim of sexual abuse fighting to be heard,” said Koch. “I hope to see Erik and Lyle soon. Free from all of this.” Co-creator of the show Ryan Murphy said before the recommendation that if the brother’s were to be released, he’d want to make additional episodes.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE

Trending Now

obsessed

‘Somebody Somewhere’: Saying Goodbye to TV’s Best, Most Underappreciated Show

Kevin Fallon
obsessed

‘Here’: This Embarrassing ‘Forrest Gump’ Reunion Is Not What Anyone Wanted

Nick Schager
obsessed

Patti LuPone Just Gave Marvel’s Best Acting Performance in ‘Agatha All Along’

Kevin Fallon
obsessed

‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’: The Tearjerker of the Year Is This Netflix Doc

Nick Schager
obsessed

Every Single ‘Friends’ Episode Ranked Worst to Best

Jack Francis