CHEAT SHEET
HMMMM
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to Write, Star in Film in Which No One Believes Woman’s Rape Claim: Report
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will reportedly star in a Ridley Scott-directed revenge film that hinges on a woman’s rape accusation not being believed, Deadline reports. The Last Duel, based on true events in the 14th century and adapted from the book of the same name by Eric Jager, features two best friends, Norman knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris. In the story, de Carrouges goes to war and upon his return accuses Le Gris of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. No one believes Marguerite and Jean’s rape claim, so the knight appeals to the king of France—who instructs the two men to a “trial by combat.” If Jean de Carrouges loses, Marguerite must be burned at the stake as punishment for her “false” claim. The script is almost finished, and is reportedly written by Damon, Affleck, and Oscar-nominated writer and director Nicole Holofcener.
Actor Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck’s brother and winner of the Best Actor Oscar, was accused of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment in the past. The accusations were settled out of court.