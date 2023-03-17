Ben Affleck Reveals What JLo Whispered in His Ear at the Grammys
SWEET NOTHINGS
It was the awkward Grammy Awards moment seen by millions across the world—and now, Ben Affleck has finally revealed what Jennifer Lopez said to him during their viral exchange. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck said that despite the memes of him looking absolutely miserable, he had a “good time.” Affleck explained: “I saw [host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better fucking not leave.’” Affleck described the interaction as “a husband-and-wife thing.” He continued: “I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting.”