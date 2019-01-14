Ben Brafman to Quit Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Team
OUTTA HERE
Ben Brafman has decided to leave Harvey Weinstein’s defense team, according to a source familiar with the situation. The Daily Beast revealed last week that Weinstein was hunting for new lawyers ahead of his sex-crimes trial, due to begin May 6. Superstar attorney Brafman clashed with his client after Weinstein informed him of the plan, according to Page Six. Brafman will now have to seek court permission from Justice James Burke to depart the team. The move to expand the legal team came as a surprise as Brafman has been successful in recent months at reducing Weinstein’s legal exposure, with one of the six sex-crimes charges against Weinstein being dropped. Brafman previously represented Michael Jackson, political pundit Dinesh D’Souza, and “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli. ABC News’ Aaron Katersky also reported the departure Monday morning.
–Lachlan Cartwright