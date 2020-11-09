HUD Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to several media outlets. “Spoke with my brother Dr. Carson earlier and he is doing extraordinarily well. He is so grateful to have access to powerful therapeutics. We also pray for the millions who celebrated over the weekend and may have exposed themselves to COVID19,” Armstrong Williams, who advised the retired neurosurgeon’s 2016 presidential campaign, tweeted Monday.
The 69-year-old’s diagnosis marks the latest high-ranking Trump administration official to test positive for the coronavirus, just days after the president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also tested positive. According to ABC News and several news outlets, Meadows and Carson both attended an indoor Election Night party at the White House on Tuesday. It is not immediately clear where both contracted COVID-19