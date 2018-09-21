Ben Carson Says Ford's Allegations Are Part of Socialist Plot

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said a high school classmate's claim that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had attempted to sexually assault her is part of a socialist plot to change the United States, CNBC reports. “If you really understand the big picture of what’s going on, then what’s going on with Kavanaugh will make perfectly good sense to you,” Carson said Friday at the Values Voter Summit. “There’ve been people in this country for a very long time, going all the way back to the Fabians, people who’ve wanted to fundamentally change this country.” The Fabian Society was established in London in 1884 with the ultimate goal of establishing a “democratic socialist state in Great Britain.” CNBC reports that a chapter of the Fabian Society was founded in Boston in 1895, but is no longer active.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10