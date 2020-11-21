CHEAT SHEET
Ben Carson Says He Became ‘Desperately Ill’ With COVID-19
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, detailed his brush with death in a Facebook post on Friday. Carson said that his first symptoms were mild, but due to having “several co-morbidities,” he became “desperately ill” and “extremely sick.” Carson, who is one of many in the Trump orbit to catch COVID-19, says he was treated with emergency authorized antibody therapies that he is “convinced saved my life.” He also mentioned in the post that he hoped people “stop playing politics with medicine.”