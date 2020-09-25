Ben Carson Wrote a Reminder to Himself to Complain to President Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, wrote reminders to himself to complain to President Donald Trump about the Office of Presidential Personnel, the agency that handles the placement of political appointees within the federal government. Bloomberg reports that Carson revealed the notes to reporters seemingly by accident Friday in Atlanta. “I am very loyal to you and after you win I hope to stay in your administration. I am not happy with the way PPO is handling my agency,” Carson wrote. “I like John [McEntee] and respect what he is doing, however I am sensing a severe [unreadable] of trust.” John McEntee is the head of PPO. Carson did not say the words aloud during his speech.