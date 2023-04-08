Ben Ferencz, Last Living Prosecutor From Nuremberg Trials, Dies at 103
REST IN POWER
Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg Trials, has died at the age of 103. During the precedent-setting tribunal, Ferencz, just 27 at the time, was responsible for helping convict 22 notorious S.S. leaders—including Otto Ohlendorf—of war crimes, as well as establishing the International Criminal Court and securing the recovery of Holocaust survivors’ property. Born to Hungarian Jews in 1920, Ferencz immigrated to U.S. at just 10 months old before enlisting in the army during WWII and fighting at D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. As the war wound down, Ferencz was transferred to a unit responsible for collecting documents from concentration camps as they were liberated—evidence he would later use to secure historic convictions during the trial.