Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Two McDonald’s Security Guards

Former NBA star Ben Gordon has been arrested for allegedly attacking two McDonald’s security guards. While dining at the fast-food chain in Chicago around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Gordon was being escorted out of the restaurant for an unknown reason when he began the attack. He allegedly struck the first male guard in the face and threw him to the ground before moving onto a second male guard, who he also shoved to the ground. Gordon was booked on two accounts of misdemeanor battery charges. The arrest comes less than a month after the basketball player was accused of punching his 10-year-old son in an airport.