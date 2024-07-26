In the wake of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ record-breaking fundraising numbers, Ben Shapiro has an answer for anyone wondering if Donald Trump would pick J.D. Vance as his running mate again: “I doubt it.”

“I think he probably would have picked somebody like Glenn Youngkin from Virginia in an attempt to broaden out his base,” Shapiro said on the latest episode of his self-titled show, according to Media Matters. “Instead, he went with J.D. Vance feeling, because he was right that at the time, he had a very solid advantage in the race against Joe Biden.”

Shapiro was referring to President Joe Biden’s murmuring debate performance two weeks before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last week. That performance was the catalyst for Biden quitting the race and why Trump felt comfortable choosing a running mate who defies the traditions of picking a candidate that shores up support with the party’s larger base.

But Donald Trump does not have a “time machine” and can’t pick a new candidate to help him beat Harris, as Shapiro acknowledged. Instead, much like his new boss, Vance has a very brief resume on the political stage nationally, but it’s long enough that Democrats can cherry-pick and exploit his worst past comments.

Shapiro dog piled onto the criticism of Vance for calling Harris one of the “childless cat ladies” running the nation and lamented that Democrats will take the Ohio senator’s characterization and use it as a cudgel in the “gender gap” among voters.

Vance doubled down on his cat lady comments on Friday, telling listeners of the The Megyn Kelly Show that it was a “sarcastic” comment.

“I’ve got nothing against cats,” Vance added.