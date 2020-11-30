Ben Shapiro Whines There’s Not Enough Men in Biden’s White House Comms Team

Ben Shapiro is not impressed with Joe Biden’s all-female communications team.

During his daily podcast taping on Monday, the conservative Daily Wire founder initiated what will likely be the first of many attacks on the president-elect’s new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for congratulating the women who will make up her office.

Shapiro began by mocking Psaki for highlighting how “honored” she was to work for a man who “injected empathy and humanity” into nearly every meeting they sat in together during the Obama administration.

“Which, by the way, sounds terrible,” Shapiro snarked. “You know what I don’t like in meetings is when people inject empathy and humanity.”

But what really bothered him was the tweet in which Psaki called the group of “battle-tested communicators” the “most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids.”

“I mean, actually, it’s not the most diverse team in history because there are no men,” Shapiro whined. “I’m just going to put that out there, that if you’re all women, that’s not super diverse. That’s just monolithic.”

As for the fact that all of those women are mothers of young children, Shapiro claimed that was something “we were told was a bad thing when it was Kayleigh McEnany,” without explaining what he meant. “We’re told whenever there is a woman in a prominent position who has kids, it’s not a good thing,” he said, baselessly suggesting that Democrats wanted to know why Amy Coney Barrett wasn’t “home with her children.”

On Sunday, McEnany tweeted that President Trump “already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team,” evidently forgetting about her male deputies. As George Conway tweeted in response: “This is just such a weird and pointless thing to lie about.”