President-Elect Biden Names All-Female White House Communications Staff
HISTORIC
President-elect Joe Biden named Jen Psaki his White House Press Secretary on Sunday, filling out his senior communications staff with an all-woman team. Psaki previously served as Deputy Press Secretary and White House Communications Director during the Obama administration. Biden tapped former campaign spokesperson Kate Bedingfield to be White House Communications director, while one-time Bernie Sanders spokesperson-turned-Biden staffer Symone D. Sanders will be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s spokesperson, according to a press release. Biden also announced Karine Jean-Pierre as Deputy Press Secretary, Pili Tobar as Deputy White House Communications Director, Ashley Etienne as Harris’s communication director, and Elizabeth Alexander as communications director for the First Lady, Jill Biden. “This is a team of some of the most talented, battle-tested communicators out there...who are also all women, most diverse team in history and also 6 Moms of young kids," Psaki wrote on Twitter.