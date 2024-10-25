“Can a man get pregnant?” was the first question a trans man asked right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro about his abortion stance in one of many exchanges with 25 Vice President Kamala Harris voters.

The video, published Thursday on Jubilee’s YouTube channel, was part of the Surrounded series, which pits people with controversial views against opposing voices.

Harris supporters took on Shapiro’s policy stances claim-by-claim, starting with his believe that Harris’ “attempt to put DEI at the center of her policies is destructive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked from a supporter why centering DEI is a “destructive thing,” Shapiro, co-founder of the Daily Wire, called it a “failure of logic” that “separates groups on the basis of race.”

He added, “Which is not actually the best way of bringing Americans together.”

Overall, the exchanges were mostly cordial, and Shapiro responded calmly and precisely with a litany of conservative talking points. However, a trans man’s comments about men experiencing pregnancy, sexual assault and access to abortion rights left him visibly shaken and bumbling.

“So I am a transgender man. I‘ve experienced [sexual assault] and abortion rights affect me directly,” said the unnamed trans man. “So if we are talking about the American Dream that you live, why don’t I have access to that? Because there is no legislation in the history of America that legislates a man’s body. So why does mine have to be legislated?”

He added, “I’ve got a vagina.”

To which Shapiro responded, “Um, I’m not interested in what your genitalia are.”

“Clearly you are, I mean it’s all over everything you make buddy,” said the man.

“I think you can read on my face that I radically am not,” said Shapiro.

The man continued, “In most of the content that you have, you attack my community constantly, and you don‘t even realize that guys like me exist. Who actually share a lot of similarities to you and everything because I’m a married man of 20 years, got a wife.

Shapiro cut in, “I recognize that you exist. I disagree with your claim that you are a male.”

The man continued, “If I was sexually assaulted, and I didn’t have access to that abortion care, do you believe that I should have carried that child to term because I was sexually assaulted?”

He added, “Why am I not allowed to live my American freedom as a man?

Shapiro responded, “You’re really moving around terminology very wildly here.”

To which the man retorted, “And so are you are you because that’s the tactics you play in your game.” The room erupting in applause.

The rest of the discussion covered the Israel-Gaza war, social benefits for asylum seekers, and Donald Trump’s non-committal to the peaceful transfer of power.

“He should have spoken earlier, I agree,” said Shapiro about the moments that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. He added, that he was “not going to defend his behavior.” But he still wants him to be president.

“Yes, I do,” said Shapiro when asked.

At the end of the debate, Shapiro called the whole exercise “a lot of fun.”

“Other than a couple of minor hiccups, I think everybody was coming at this in good spirit and wanting to have a fun conversation,” he said. “There are a lot of intelligent people in the circle, and it’s fun to hear what they had to say.”