1

Ben Stiller Plans to Enter the Healthy Soda Wars With Own Brand

BETTING ON BUBBLES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 2:50PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Ben Stiller attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Ben Stiller attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic

Actor Ben Stiller is setting his sights on the soda business. The 59-year-old is exploring plans to launch a low-sugar soda named Stiller’s, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. The Severance producer and director has been talking about raising funds for the venture, although nothing is finalized. A trademark application for Stiller’s filed in November described the beverage as a fruit-flavored carbonated beverage. If he does launch the venture, Stiller plans to star in the advertisements promoting the product. The last time Stiller was involved in the soda business, he pitched Pepsi Zero Sugar in a 2023 Super Bowl spot. Stiller’s healthy soda will enter the market amidst a healthy soda boom. On Monday, PepsiCo Inc. announced that it will acquire popular prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion. Meanwhile, in February, Coca-Cola Co. launched its own prebiotic soda called Simply Pop. Other celebrity beverages include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Zoa Energy, Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, and Katy Perry’s non-alcoholic De Soi.

Read it at Bloomberg

2
Kate Middleton Downs a Guinness on St Patrick’s Day
DAY DRINKING
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 03.17.25 2:34PM EDT 
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales takes a sip of Guinness during her visit to Wellington Barracks, in central London, on March 17, 2025, where she met with meet with Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales takes a sip of Guinness during her visit to Wellington Barracks, in central London, on March 17, 2025, where she met with meet with Irish Guards for their St Patrick's Day Parade. EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A very happy day for the marketing department at a certain brand of alcoholic beverage today, after Kate Middleton daintily sipped on a small glass of Guinness at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Princess of Wales, who is in remission after battling cancer, attended the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade of the Irish Guards in her capacity as their Colonel—a role she was unable to fulfill last year due to her cancer treatment. Dressed in a striking emerald green Alexander McQueen coat, Kate embodied the spirit of the occasion as she joined the Irish Guards for their parade, pinning shamrocks on their lapels. In a gesture of goodwill, she reportedly placed a sum of cash behind the bar, ensuring soldiers could enjoy celebratory drinks as well.

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

3
More Eggs Than Fentanyl Being Seized in Border Crackdown
EGG HUNT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:58AM EDT 
A sign limits the number of cartons of eggs a customer can purchase at a grocery store in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., March 8, 2025.
Brian Snyder/REUTERS

President Donald Trump says he’s cracking down on fentanyl smugglers at the border—but customs officers are more likely to bust people sneaking in eggs. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows a 36 percent increase in attempted egg smuggling since last October, with San Diego seeing a whopping 158 percent jump in cases. Officers have seized 3,768 poultry-related products, compared to 352 busts of fentanyl. The spike in poultry-related crime—thieves in Pennsylvania stole more than 100,000 eggs worth $40,000 in a night-time raid last month—highlights just how far consumers and suppliers are willing to go to sidestep skyrocketing egg prices, which have cracked record highs due the culling of more than 166 million birds amid the worst avian flu outbreak in a decade. A dozen A-grade large eggs hit $5.90 last month, nearly double last year’s price and the highest price on record. While Trump vowed to bring down food prices on “day one” of his second term, relief is taking a little longer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects egg prices to rise 41 percent this year over last year’s average.

Read it at The Telegraph

4
Drake’s Label Says He’s Just Suing Because He ‘Lost a Rap Battle’
'UNJUSTIFIED'
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.25 3:18PM EDT 
Published 03.17.25 2:11PM EDT 
Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Universal Music Group, rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s label, has filed a seething motion to dismiss Drake’s lawsuit against it after the label promoted his rival Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track, Variety reports. UMG didn’t seem to pull any punches against its client, saying the “One Dance” star was suing his own label for revenge because he “lost a rap battle” against Lamar that Drake initiated. UMG added that the 38-year-old only took legal action to “salve his wounds.” The motion, filed Monday, pushes for the suit to be dismissed, condemning Drake’s actions after he lost to Lamar: “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.” It notes that another reason the defamation suit should be dismissed is because Drake himself signed a public petition less than three years ago criticizing “the trend of prosecutors using artists’ creative expression against them” when misjudging rap lyrics as fact. “Drake was right then and is wrong now,” the motion read. “Complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar.” Meanwhile, Drake’s lead attorney Michael Gottlieb slammed UMG in a statement to the Daily Beast. “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence,” he said.

Read it at Variety

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s New Tinctures Boost Metabolism & Curb Cravings
FEEL THE BURN
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.28.25 2:35PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 4:05PM EST 
Apothekary metabolic-duo
Apothekary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The rise of GLP-1 medications has prompted the supplement industry to follow suit, offering natural formulas that may help boost metabolism, combat cravings, support fitness recovery, and reduce fatigue. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other metabolic health formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo
See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay.

5
Lindsay Lohan’s Father Has Been Arrested—Yet Again
BACK IN JAIL
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 12:24PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Lindsay Lohan and her father Michael Lohan were seen out in SoHo on April 13, 2016 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Lindsay Lohan and her father Michael Lohan were seen out in SoHo on April 13, 2016 in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s father, Michael Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, TMZ reported. The 64-year-old was booked into jail at 5:18 p.m. after being arrested on a probation violation charge, according to jail records. He is expected to appear in count on Monday. Lohan ended up behind bars in the South Florida jail after an arrest warrant was issued by his probation officer. The warrant stems from a February incident in Harris County, Texas, where Lohan was arrested on charges of continuous violence against the family. Authorities allege that Lohan assaulted his estranged wife, Kate Major, at her home, where she lives with their children. This arrest prompted Lohan’s probation officer to issue the warrant, as Lohan had been on probation since 2022 for a conviction related to patient brokering at a rehab facility he operates. As of Monday morning, Lohan was still in custody at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

Read it at TMZ

6
‘The Girl on the Train’ Actress Dies of Rare Cancer at 43
WILL BE MISSED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:35AM EDT 
Belgian actress and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Emilie Dequenne arrives for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023.
Belgian actress and member of the Un Certain Regard jury Emilie Dequenne arrives for the screening of the film "The Old Oak" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 26, 2023. Valery HACHE / AFP/ Getty Images

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne has died at age 43, the Daily Mail reported. The actress, best known for starring in the BBC television drama The Missing, passed away in a hospital just outside Paris on Sunday. In October 2023, the award-winning actress revealed that she was suffering from a cancer of the adrenal gland called adrenocortical carcinoma. In April of last year, she shared news of her complete remission, adding that she is determined to return to her career and life. “I was close to forgetting because I was leaving the hospital today after 13 days. ... What a tough battle,” she wrote in an Instagram post. However, she suffered a relapse at the end of 2024. On December 1, Dequenne told French television show TF1 that she would focus on her health because of her deteriorating condition. “I know I will not live as long as planned,” she said. Dequenne’s first role was in Rosetta, which won the award for Best Actress and the Golden Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 and launched her career. She garnered more awards for a series of performances in French language films like The Girl on the Train in 2009 and Our Children in 2012.

Read it at The Daily Mail

7
Mall Staple Forever 21 Will Close All U.S. Stores
BYE OL’ RELIABLE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.17.25 11:17AM EDT 
Published 03.17.25 11:16AM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: A sign advertising a storewide sale is displayed in a window at a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: A sign advertising a storewide sale is displayed in a window at a Forever 21 store that is preparing to close on February 20, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Mall staple Forever 21 is set to permanently close all of its stores in the United States after filing for bankruptcy for the second time, NBC reported. The operator of its U.S. branch blamed the decision on rising costs and consumer trends. Although the youth fashion retailer’s stores and U.S. website remain operational, the company has begun winding down and is seeking a last-minute bidder to offload its assets. Originally founded in 1984 by Korean immigrants in California, Forever 21 became a mall staple for younger customers looking for designer-inspired styles at a discounted price. The company’s sales reached $1 billion in 2005. But by 2010, the brand began to lose steam to uber-cheap rivals like Shein. By 2019, the company’s plight only worsened due to COVID-19. It filed for bankruptcy for the first time and was rescued by Authentic Brands. In a 2024 interview, the CEO of Authentic deemed his purchase of Forever 21 “the biggest mistake I made.”

Read it at NBC News

8
French Politician Demands U.S. Return the Statue of Liberty
AU REVOIR!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.25 7:42AM EDT 
A view of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island on October 10, 2024 in New York City. The statue was dedicated on October 28, 1886 as a gift to Americans by the French.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A French politician has demanded that the U.S. return the Statue of Liberty while accusing the Trump administration of siding “with the tyrants.” The figure, which represents freedom, hope, and the spirit of democracy, was given by France to the U.S. in October 1886. But Raphael Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament, feels that America has reneged on the values that led to the statue being gifted. “We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said at a convention of his center-left party, Place Publique, Sunday. “We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home,” Glucksmann added.

Read it at Politico

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.

9
New Video Shows Final Moments Before Missing Student’s Disappearance
NEW CLUES
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.17.25 10:08AM EDT 
Sudiksha Konanki and Joshua Riibe
Reuters/TeleNoticias

A newly uncovered video fills in more gaps in the puzzling disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki, TMZ reported. Surveillance footage shows the 20-year-old and Joshua Riibe, a person of interest who shared a kiss with Konanki at a bar around the time she went missing. The two don’t appear to hang out together. The video from the bar at the Riu Repùblica Hotel in Punta Cana, where Konanki was spending her spring break, was found by the Dominican Republic news station, Noticias SIN. The surveillance footage seemed to feature Konanki in all white clothes walking to a grassy area, her back turned to the camera, leaning over and throwing up. After this, she can be seen walking over to a friend and later jumping up and down in excitement. Noticias SIN has identified a man who also seemed to be hunched over the grass, throwing up. The news station also obtained additional security footage of Konanki loitering around a hotel lobby with her friend before the two eventually stepped out of frame. These two latest videos were recorded in the early hours of March 6 when the pre-med student went missing after a stroll on the beach with Riibe, who remains the last person to see her alive. Although officials have not yet recovered Konanki’s body, her clothes were found draped over a bench chair, leading them to believe that she may have drowned in the rough ocean waters when taking a dip. That said, they have not yet ruled out foul play. Meanwhile, Riibe’s passport has been pulled, so he can’t leave the country during the ongoing probe.

Read it at TMZ

10
Conan O’Brien Confirms the ‘Only Reason’ He’s Hosting the Oscars Again Next Year
BRUTAL...IST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.17.25 9:33AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Comedian Conan O’Brien threw shade at Adrien Brody’s marathon Oscar’s acceptance speech as he confirmed he will reprise his hosting role next year. “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” said O’Brien in a press release from the Academy. The 98th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, by which point one might safely assume that Brody will have wound up his address. O’Brien’s comment, of course, references Brody ignoring the Academy’s 45-second limit when delivering one of the longest speeches in Oscars history after winning Best Actor for his role as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist earlier this month. Brody started by saying “I’ll be brief,” then spoke for five minutes and 40 seconds. Greer Garson’s 1942 acceptance, rumored to have stretched up to seven minutes, might have challenged Brody’s rambling, but there is no definitive evidence of its length.

Read it at Oscars

