Top Meadows Aide Gives 7-Hour Testimony to Riot Panel, Says Report
TIME TO TALK
Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is facing possible criminal contempt charges for his refusal to comply with the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot—but it appears his former colleagues aren’t so reluctant to talk. CNN reported Thursday that Ben Williamson, a top aide to Meadows in the Trump White House, testified virtually to the select committee Tuesday and spoke to House investigators for between six and seven hours. CNN did not report on what he divulged during the long session. Williamson, who was in the West Wing as rioters ransacked the Capitol, was one of 10 Trump administration officials who was subpoenaed by the panel in November. A spokesman for the committee refused to comment on CNN’s report.