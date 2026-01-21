I Let Benchmade Modern Design My Dream Couch—Here’s What Happened

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m not going to lie— I expect a lot from my sofa. As someone who works from home for 10-plus hours most days, it’s where I spend the majority of my waking life. (My actual desk continues to collect dust.) Once I slam my laptop shut for the day, my sofa also becomes my go-to spot for unwinding… and, occasionally, sleeping and eating. I know, I know. Please don’t judge me. In short, I need a sofa that checks all of the boxes: delivers the perfect balance between comfort and support, and cushions that don’t swallow me whole like sinking sand. I also live with two cats, which means performance fabric is non-negotiable—something durable, forgiving, and easy to clean when fur (or claws) get involved.

When I got the opportunity to create a custom sofa with Benchmade Modern, I was genuinely thrilled. The made-to-order furniture brand has long lived on my home décor wishlist, thanks to its elevated silhouettes, thoughtful customization options, and an impressive lineup of more than 125 performance fabrics. I’ll admit, I usually prioritize aesthetics over comfort—but as I’ve gotten older (and spent more time horizontal), practicality has taken the wheel. Fortunately, Benchmade Modern proves you don’t have to sacrifice style for function.

The Process

Designing a sofa with Benchmade Modern is surprisingly simple—and, dare I say, actually fun. You start by choosing your style and configuration, then move on to upholstery, colorway, and custom dimensions. Free fabric swatches can be sent to your home before you commit, which I highly recommend unless you enjoy high-stakes guessing games. Oh, and one more obvious but crucial step: measure your space carefully before placing your order—especially if you’re opting for a chaise. (Ask me how I know.)

I chose the newly launched Archie sofa, which has a sturdy, rounded silhouette that feels modern without veering into full-blown bubble territory. Because my cats cannot be trusted with literally anything nice, a fellow cat-owning interior designer friend suggested Benchmade Modern’s premium performance velvet—apparently, cats are less inclined to scratch it. The jury’s still out on whether there’s any truth behind that theory, but I’m cautiously optimistic.

Color was, by far, the most emotionally taxing decision. After living with my swatches for a few days, I landed on “Becket,” a gorgeous sage green that falls somewhere between forest and kelly green. It just so happens to perfectly complement my bubblegum-pink artwork and accent furniture—something I will absolutely be congratulating myself for indefinitely.

Once your selections are finalized, Benchmade Modern offers up to two free, true-to-scale paper templates of your sofa. You can lay them out in your space to confirm sizing, chaise placement, and overall vibe. It’s incredibly helpful—especially if you’re rearranging furniture or want to be really sure before committing.

After final approval, your custom sofa is made to order and ready to ship in as little as two weeks.

The Delivery

I live in a second-story walk-up with zero elevator access, which means moving furniture is nearly impossible, despite my ongoing commitment to strength training (*sighs*). Thankfully, Benchmade Modern uses a white-glove third-party delivery service that handles everything.

The delivery service called ahead to schedule a delivery window that worked with my schedule—even during the peak holiday season—and once the sofa arrived, the delivery team assembled it in my living room. Each piece snapped into place like a puzzle, and the entire setup took under five minutes. I could’ve done it myself, which is saying a lot, given that I deeply loathe furniture assembly.

The Sofa

After living with my Archie sofa for over a month, I can confidently say Benchmade Modern’s custom sofas are absolutely worth the investment—especially considering the level of craftsmanship, customization, and quality you’re getting for the price.

My older cat has attempted to scratch it more than a few times, yet the performance velvet remains impressively unscathed. As for comfort, the Archie hits that elusive sweet spot: supportive enough to sit upright and work for hours, yet cozy enough to fall asleep to the TV and wake up still comfortable (an experience I’ve had more times than I’d like to admit).

Final Verdict

If you’re the kind of person who overthinks seat depth, fabric durability, and whether a sofa can realistically handle both WFH marathons and weekend lounging, Benchmade Modern is worth the patience—and the planning. The brand makes customization feel approachable rather than overwhelming, resulting in a sofa that truly feels designed for you. In my case, it’s become the hardest-working piece of furniture in my home—and the one I’d replace last if disaster ever struck, which is high praise, coming from someone who basically lives on it.

