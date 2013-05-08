Benghazi Hearings Heat Up

CHEAT SHEET
The blame game was in full force at the Benghazi hearings in Washington on Wednesday, as the investigation into the September 11 attack that killed four Americans reached its eighth month. House oversight committee chairman Darrell Issa set the stage for the fiery debate by slamming the Obama administration, part of an attack from the right that Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings later claimed was “unfounded.” But it was ex–deputy chief of mission in Libya Gregory Hicks’s highly emotional account that brought the real drama. Choking up during the intensely political hearing, Hicks said the phone call he received telling him Ambassador Christopher Stevens was dead was the “saddest call” of his life.