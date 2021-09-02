CHEAT SHEET
Suspect Arrested for Going After NBC Anchor During Ida Broadcast
A suspect was arrested Thursday after interrupting an NBC broadcast on Hurricane Ida and going after the on-camera anchor. U.S. Marshals took Benjamin Dagley into custody in Dayton, Ohio. He confronted TV reporter Shaquille Brewster in shocking video of a live broadcast from Gulfport, Mississippi on the Category 4 storm, getting close to the journalist and screaming, “report it accurately!” Dagley is charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of violating emergency curfew. He is already on probation in Ohio, according to the Clarion Ledger.