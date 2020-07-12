Benjamin Keough, Grandson of Elvis Presley, Dies at 27 in Apparent Suicide

Read it at TMZ
Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at 27 years old in an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. Police say Keough died Sunday in Calabasas, California, from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Keough was a musician and an actor, and was well-known for looking uncannily like his famous grandfather. Lisa Marie Presley’s manager told TMZ: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” Benjamin’s father is musician Danny Keough and sister is actress Riley Keough.